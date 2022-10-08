Noida: The city is abuzz with festive fervor in the aura. With festive sales on the go, people are on a shopping spree. And in Delhi-NCR, one just cannot fall short on options to purchase gifts, clothes, home décor and lots more. With the festival of lights, Diwali inching closer, it is time to look for those traditional outfits and unique, colourful, decorations to adorn individuals homes. Wondering which places to go to find creative and colourful hue?Also Read - Video: Woman Abuses Security Guard in Noida's Ajnara Homes Society, Complaint Filed

Dilli Haat? Well, for NCR folk it might be a little far away. Fret not, one can visit Noida Haat too! Yes, you read that right, celebrating Diwali Utsav 2022, Noida Haat is brimming with unique and alluring stuff to shop.

What to Expect?

Colourful handicraft and handloom products

Unique collection of jewellery. Explore the options and maybe find the right pick for that outfit of the day.

Find a range of festive products – home décor, handicraft and much more

Lots of handicraft and handloom products are on sale in this exhibition

It is an exhibit of mostly traditional Indian products

There will be products from small scale industry

Noida Haat Entry Details

Dates: October 1- October 23

Time: Starts 11 am onwards

Venue: Noida Haat – D-10, Block D, Sector 32, Noida

Noida Haat is an iconic Crafts and Food Bazaar spread in a sprawling area of 10 acres at a prime, central and accessible location in the industrial city of Noida. Noida Haat provides an unique ambience of a “HAAT” concept (which is traditionally the village market) blended with the needs of the contemporary modern market. It is an ideal symbiosis of Handicrafts, Food and Cultural activities