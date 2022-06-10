7 Weekend Getaways From Noida: The week is ending but work doesn’t seem to come to an end? Or the kids’ summer vacations have started and you still haven’t planned where to head off for those beautiful photos which would later go in your child’s scrap book as holiday homework? If nothing else but the grill of hectic city-life and burning heat of North India has drained you of all the energy, here is a list of quick weekend getaways to rejuvenate yourselves. For those holiday homework photographs, and more for making and cherishing memories, check the list below.Also Read - Palaces Near Delhi NCR: 6 Luxurious Resorts That Offer a Slice of Royalty

Here’s a list of 7 weekend getaways from Noida:

Mathura & Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh:

The city which gets great footfall at various times during the year, Mathura and 11-kms-away Vrindavan are related to Lord Krishna. Shri Krishna Janambhoomi is a Hindu temple in Mathura built around the prison cell where Krishna is said to have been born. It is situated next to Kesava Deo Temple and the Shahi Eid Gah Mosque. With its own exclusive culture and heritage and uniquely located just 2-hours-drive away from Noida, Mathura is a unique place to visit for a quick respite from the hectic work-life. A visit to Vrindavan being the said place where Lord Krishna spent his childhood is complementary.

Total Distance from Noida: 141 kms

Kurukshetra, Haryana:

One of the less explored places, Kurukshetra is replete with sites of historical and mythological significance. Brahma Sarovar, Sheikh Chilli’s tom, Pathar Masjid, Bhadrakali Temple, Bhishma Kund, Gurdwara Mastgarh are some of the examples. For all those geeks out there, there is Kurukshetra Panorama and Science Centre and Kalpana Chawala Memorial Planetarium. Episodes from the epic Mahabharata come alive in the engaging Light and Sound Show at Jyotisar. Dharohar is also an interesting site here showcasing customs and traditions of Haryana. It is just a 3-and-a-half-hours-drive away from Noida.

Total Distance from Noida: 206 kms

Haridwar, Uttarakhand:

Just as far as Kurukshetra, there is Haridwar in Uttarakhand. The city is regarded as one of the most sacred religious centres for Hindus for taking a dip into the Holy Ganges and washing off their sins.It is also famous for its Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri. Other attractions here include: Bara Bazaar, Neel Dhara Pakshi Vihar, If one wants to extend their trip, then a visit to Rishikesh is a must. With the Ganga Dussehra coming up next month, this place will be thronged by Shiva devotees in lakhs, wanting to take a dip into the holy river.

Total Distance from Noida: 211 kms

Kasauli, Himachal Pradesh:

For a little longer time away from the city, drive up to the hills and camp at Kasauli. Located at a drive of approximately 6 hours, this city in Himachal is home to the renowned author Ruskin Bond. Trek through the lush green forests and visit the Monkey Point for a breathtaking view of the river Sutlej. Kasauli is also a birdwatcher’s paradise. Just a 6 hours drive away from Noida.

Total Distance: 687 kms from Noida

Lansdowne, Himachal Pradesh: 280 kms from Delhi (7 hours drive)

Surrounded by thick oak and blue pine forests, this quiet and un-spoilt hill station is unique as it is well connected with motorable roads, yet remote and cozy in its own way. It is also the base of Garhwal Rifles, so the military cantonment vibe amidst buildings with Victorian touch in their architecture still takes you back to the British era. Just 7-hours-away from Noida.

Total Distance: 280 kms from Noida

Bir Billing, Himachal Pradesh

With a longish 11-hour-drive but justified with the pleasurable in its own right, Bir Billing or originally the Bir Tibetan Colony,has fast become any adrenaline junkie’s favourite spot. With tandem paragliding, mountain biking, hang-gliding, zip-lining, bungee-jumping and trekking on the adventure menu, this is the place for adventure lovers raptured in a quick get-away.

Total Distance: 488 kms from Noida

Dalhousie, Himachal Pradesh:

Add a slice of Switzerland in your otherwise boring week by visiting Dalhousie and nearby Chamba and Khajiar. All these small hill stations in Himachal come in a package. Surrounded by snow-capped peaks, tourists usually flock here for the scenic views and to check out the Scottish and Victorian architecture of the place. Located at a drive of 11 hours 30 mins from Noida.

Total Distance: 592 kms from Noida

The list is compelling and is bound to get bigger once you lay your hands on that steering wheel. Without any further delays, head out straight to these amazing places and check them off your list of visited places.

(All the pictures except one are courtesy of Unsplash)