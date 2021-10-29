International Travel Update: Owing to the surge in the coronavirus cases, Norway has announced that Covid-related entry restrictions would be resumed and extended until further notice. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Ban On Scheduled International Commercial Passenger Flights From India Extended Till Nov 30

Norway Resumes Covid-19 Entry Restrictions For High-Risk Countries. Deets Inside

According to a report by schengenvisainfo.com, the Norwegian authorities have announced that entry restrictions would be resumed and extended until further notice. This announcement has come one month after they started relaxing entry rules, owing to the surge in the coronavirus cases. Also Read - Indians Inoculated With Covishield Can Now Fly to Poland. Check Latest Covid Guidelines

Well, what does this mean now? It means that entry quarantine will be resumed for travellers coming from high-risk countries (red, dark red, purple and grey). Also Read - 9 Countries Indians Can Fly To If They Are Vaccinated With Covaxin | Full List Here

Travellers take note, Covid-related guidelines including isolation, infection detection, and quarantine will continue being applied in the country, despite it previously announcing that the country has entered a reopening phase, suggested the report.

“We will not proceed to phase two in the phasing out of entry measures but will keep the measures we have now until further notice,” the portal quoted the Minister of Health, Ingvild Kjerkol.

Covid-19 Guidelines For Unvaccinated & Unrecovered Travellers Coming From The Red, Dark red, Grey and Purple Countries

You need to:

Register and take a PCR test upon arrival

Quarantine for ten days after entering the country

However, the quarantine time can be shortened by taking a test no earlier than the third day of isolation. In comparison to previous entry restrictions, travellers could get tested to end the isolation only after the seventh day of the quarantine period.

At present, the United Kingdom, Slovenia, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and Bulgaria are placed on the dark red list. On the other hand, countries that are placed on the red list are:

Ireland

Belgium

Luxembourg

Netherlands

Germany

Poland

Austria

Slovakia

Hungary

Croatia

Bulgaria

Greece

Cyprus

Swedish regions of Norrbotten, Vaestmanland and Stockholm

Finnish regions of Norra Oesterbottens, Norra Savolax, Mellersta Oesterbottens, Syd-Oesterbottens, Mellersta Finlands, Birkalands, Paijat-Hame, Egentliga Finlands and Helsing och Nylands.

Besides, travellers arriving from orange and green countries, which include the remaining countries in the EU, don’t have to quarantine upon arrival.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), 477 positive cases with COVID-19 have been registered in Norway in the last 24 hours. About 91.8 per cent of Norwegians have received the first shot of the vaccine, whereas 87.2 per cent of the adult population in the country is fully vaccinated against Coronavirus.