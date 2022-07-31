Unusual beaches in India: Beaches have always been about getting those tan lines, ruminating to the sounds of crashing waves, and taking a chill pill by those coconut trees often scattered around. India, indeed boasts of some beautiful beaches on its coastlines both sides. We often look out for the cleanest beaches, beaches with water sports, beaches that are less crowded and so on and so forth. But have you wondered to satiate that beach craving by going to one that is unique but in an unusual way? In the myriad of sea shores and sand, there are few beaches shrouded in mysteries.Also Read - Craving A Beach Day? Here Are The 5 Cleanest Beaches In India One Just Cannot Resist | See Pics

Chandipur Beach

By the shores of Bay of Bengal, here the water plays a little bit of hide and seek. This beach in Odisha is also called vanishing beach because here the waves recede upto almost 5 km during the low tide. It is said that this phenomena happens almost twice a day. The sunrise and set here are truly breathtaking.

Om Beach

The name has already let the cat out of the bag. This unique beach is amongst a popular tourist spot in Gokarana, Karnataka. It got its names due to its shape that spells out ‘om’ as written in the Devanagari script. It is also a wellness sort of beach as people can be found performing yoga here often. If you ever go to Gokarana, do pay a brief visit here and relax under the rising sun.

Bangaram Beach

An offbeat beach in Lakshadweep, it is located close to Kavaratti and Agatti islands. During the day, people can enjoy a nice, refreshing stroll on the sands with water touching your feet, but by the night the beach becomes magical. With what looks like some pixie dust on water, this beach glows at night. This magic can be credited to the free-floating phytoplanktons in the ocean water. This phenomenon is known as bioluminescence. A night time kayaking on Bangaram is one of the best ways to experience this magic yourself.

Muzhappilangad Beach

This is Asia’s longest drive in beach. Yes, you read it right. It is where your road trip is accompanied by waves splashing just alongside. It is almost a 5 km long stretch in Kannur, Kerala. A rather offbeat place, it remains untainted, yet, by the commercialisation. One can take part in water sports like paramotoring, parasailing and get that adrenaline churning. Also, do not miss out on some great seafood here.

Dumas Beach

There are haunted monuments, haunted houses but who has heard of haunted beaches? Well, there is one on Gujarat. Dumas beach here has some horror stories waiting to be unveiled amidst its scenic beauty. According to the local lores surrounding the beach, it is said that this beach was used as a burial ground resultant in its black sand. Further, it is also believed that souls of the departed roam over the sands at midnight. Apparently, there have been reports of paranormal activity here. While the beach brims with life during the day, it is said that by night falls it is not a good idea for a loner stroll.

Make ‘shore’ to visit these bizarre beaches atleast once!

