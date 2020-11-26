If you are planning to visit Amer Fort in Jaipur anytime soon, then here is a piece of news for you. The Rajasthan government has now allowed elephant rides inside the fort. This decision was taken to revive elephant tourism as a lot of people’s livelihoods are dependent on this. Also Read - How Are States Preparing to Distribute Coronavirus Vaccine Once it Arrives in India? Explained.

Elephant rides were prohibited due to the outbreak of Coronavirus. The ban was imposed on March 18 and mahouts since that has been suffering and struggling to earn their bread and butter. For now, the elephant ride at Amer Fort will be organized between 8 AM to 11 AM, and safety precautions related to a pandemic will be implemented. As reported by TOI, Department of Archaeology and Museum order, dated November 23 read, "It would be mandatory for mahouts and tourists to wear face masks. Also, thermal screening is a must before the ride. Before and after, the tourists and mahouts have to sanitise their hands."

The mahouts will follow a strict roaster, anyway the footfall at the moment is quite low due to the pandemic. Mahout Ballu Khan told TOI that there are 100 elephants which they have decided to divide into 50-50 batches. On the first day, a batch of 50 elephants will go, and the next lot of 50 will go the next day.

There were many articles, news reports doing rounds about the condition of mahouts and elephants and their plight. This was brought to Chief minister of Rajasthan, Ashok Gehlot’s notice. In Rajasthan, elephant safari is one of the biggest attractions at Amer Fort.

If you are planning to visit Jaipur, check out these stunning tourists attractions too:

City Palace, Jaipur: The City Palace is the main palace from where the Maharaja reigned from.

Hawa Mahal: The Hawa Mahal located at the intersection of the main road in Jaipur, Badi Chaupad. It is regarded as the signature building of Jaipur.

Nahargarh Fort: Located on the outskirts of Jaipur, this fort is an epitome of architecture and planning.

Choki Dani: This place is a synonym to Rajasthani culture, it is a luxury resort.

Albert Hall Museum: One of the oldest museums of Rajasthan, this museum is full of history, paintings, rich culture, etc.