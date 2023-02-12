Home

Now Explore THIS Latest Addition To Hampi Circuit, An Old City With New Revelations

Now Explore THIS Latest Addition To Hampi Circuit, An Old City With New Revelations (Image: Pixabay)

Hampi tourism: Want to tickle the history geek in you? Then Hampi, in Karnataka is the place for you to tour the historical ruins in peace. This UNESCO heritage site is said to be the largest and richest human settlement once upon a time. It boast of the unique architecture of the Vijaynagar empire. Get that adventure soul in you going and visit to Hampi soon. It also won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced the inclusion of Lakkundi in the proposed Hampi Tourism Circuit and said that a master plan will be prepared to provide facilities to the visiting domestic and international tourists.

Lakkundi, A City From Ancient Times

Speaking after inaugurating the ‘Lakkundi’ Utsav here on Friday, he said, “The inscriptions tell about the glory of Gadag district as that of the Vijayanagar kingdom. The confluence of the beautiful sculpture is Lakkundi and the government will take steps to make this historical place popular besides giving the impetus to the promotion of tourism. Lakkundi will be included in the Hampi Circuit and will be developed.”

He further said that this project had been languishing due to the strong opposition by the Goa government and now the tribunal had issued an order which had been gazette notified by the BJP-led NDA government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He said the Malaprabha River in Nargund and Ron taluks will be linked with the Mahadayi project and implement irrigation schemes.

“A land of music of Sri Puttaraj Gawai and Panchakshari Gawai who have given light and life to thousands of visually impaired persons. Spiritually, the Thontadarya Mutt and Shivananda Mutts are the beacons of light. In this beautiful atmosphere, the Navakarnataka will be built,” said Bommai.

Bommai said when he became the Chief Minister, the fiscal deficit was around ₹5000 crore but now the revenue has crossed ₹15,000 crore.

“The economy is given impetus by plugging leakage. Industrialization in Gadag will increase jobs. The government is ready to set up an industrial township if suitable land is identified. Life of thousands of youths will become secured through employment opportunities,” he added.

