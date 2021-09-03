New Delhi: Let’s cut to the chase – yes, there are beaches in India where you can roam around nude without worrying about body-shaming or feeling shy. Surrounded by lush coconut groves, soothing waves, away from the city’s hustle and bustle, you can be absolutely carefree and embrace nature at its best!Also Read - Best Monsoon Beaches in India: Here Are 8 Spectacular Beaches To Visit During Monsoon

Here we have curated a list of some of the nude beaches in India, where you wouldn’t have to worry about “log kya kahenge” quite literally! So, check them out here. Let your freak flag fly high! Also Read - Here is another reason to hit the beaches of Goa: a dental holiday

How Many Nude Beaches in India Have You Visited? Check Out Our List Here

Arambol beach (Goa)

One of the popular beaches of Goa, Arambol offers you all that we had talked about in the intro. Scores of tourists from across the country and the world throng this beachy haven especially during the winter. Here, you can explore the beach’s scenic beauty, bask in the sun while chugging your favourite drink from any of the beach shack, or even rub clocks of clay on your body and take part in meditation sessions under the Banyan tree. Stay carefree at this iconic nude beach of Goa. Also Read - These pristine beaches in India will leave you awestruck - View pics!

Ozran Beach (Goa)

Here at Goa’s Ozran Beach, you can either enjoy the beach in your birthday suit (*wink*) or choose to wear your favourite clothing and enjoy the soft sand. The choice is yours! Well, just FYI, many foreigners at Ozran Beach prefer to go nude. Wondering where is it located? It lies 24 km away from Panaji.

Paradise Beach (Karnataka)

This one on the list is definitely a piece of heaven on Earth. This hidden gem, called the Paradise Beach, is all that you need for your next beach vacay. You can reach here via a boat. All that you need to do – ask a boatman to take you here. Wait, convincing boatmen to take you here can be a task! (Good luck for that.)

Marari Beach (Kerala)

Ever heard of this striking beach? Located in Kerala, this beach doesn’t differentiate between a nudist or anyone else. Completely untouched, this beautiful beach will give you the chance to stay at ease in the nature’s lap, sunbathe in the soft sands and ditch your clothes for an adventurous time. It’s a pretty common sight here to witness people sans clothes and relish their freedom to the fullest. You’d know only if you visit!

Agatti Beach (Lakshwadeep)

Also called as the Topless Beach, Agatti Beach in Lakshadweep is a paradise for people seeking privacy and solitude away from every day hectic routine. Surrounded by palm, coconut trees, white sand and coral reefs, this striking beach is absolutely worth exploring. Agatti beach offers visitors untouched beauty and an undisturbed environment for those who wish to go topless! However, note that you’d require special permission to head here. Go, check it out!