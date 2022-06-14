Solo Trips For Women: Ladies and ladies. Yup, this is your travel pit-stop. We know somewhere inside you there is a solo traveller looking out for the right place to venture for an adventure. Everyone craves for that ‘me time’ where we indulge in some self-reflections and allow ourselves to soak in some peaceful time. Solo travelling is one of the best ways to go about it. There is a sense of freedom we attain and, mark our words, you will have some of the most memorable anecdotes to cherish. It will not only give you a chance to have rendezvous with yourself but also be a great learning experience.Also Read - Karnataka's Best Kept Secrets: 7 Unexplored Gems To Put On Your Travel List

India has an inexhaustible list of destinations to go but we have handpicked some of the safest and best trips to travel solo as a female traveller.

Pondicherry

A custodian of the French legacy, Pondi, as people often call it, is among the most scenic serene towns in Tamil Nadu. For a complete solo experience, we would recommend you to grab one those cycles on hire and then paddle through the town. There are colourful French colonies, so have a Kodak moment with the aesthetic backgrounds. Next, you can visit the magnificent churches, take a stroll by the beach, or go to Auroville. There are also some great cafes and pubs for a delightful meal and drinks and a lost in the vibe dance night. Pondicherry is the perfect place for self care, rejuvenation and exploration done undisturbed.

Varkala

Want to hit the beach but not be clichéd with Goa (But Goa is love!)? No worries, there is an offbeat alternative to it. Varkala, located in Trivendrum, is a hidden gem in the God’s Own Country, Kerala. It is dotted with colourful bazaars to hoard in, quaint cafes for a nice dine in and of course the clean and serene beaches. This is a peaceful town living in its own glory. With lots of beach activities, temple, lighthouse to visit, as a solo woman traveller, it can prove to be a good place to start.

Shillong

Shillong is simply beautiful, period! No words are enough to justify the beauty it holds. Shillong, nestled in the state of Meghalaya, the seven sisters, is bestowed with bountiful vistas, deep gorges, pristine waterfalls and mouth watering delicacies. The warm hospitality of the people will make you fall for the place. There are ethnic tribes in Shillong which keep the native roots alive. It can be counted as one of the safest places and a perfect getaway to get lost in your own quaint reveries.

Hampi

Want to tickle the history geek in you? Then Hampi in Karnataka is the place for you to tour the historical legacy in peace. This UNESCO heritage site is said to be the largest and richest human settlement, once upon a time. It boasts of the unique architecture of the Vijaynagar empire and also displays a part of Indian culture and history from the bygone era. Get that adventurous soul in you going and visit Hampi soon. Also, it won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Gangtok

Oh so wow! These are definitely going to be the first words you utter when you experience the splendid beauty of Gangtok in Sikkim. One of the popular hill stations, it lies at an elevation of about 1650m above the sea level. It is a great place to indulge in trekking, sight seeing, or tasting a unique cuisine. River Teesta, Ganesh Tok, Rumtek Monastry, Tashi viewpoint make up for the ideal tourist spot. When you wake up at dawn to witness a breathtaking sunrise above the mountains clad in clouds, it is going to be heavenly, and that my friend, will the peak of your solo trip. Is the solo traveller in you craving the freedom more?

Hey woman! What’s stopping you? Spend some quality time with yourself and enjoy a solo soulful sojourn!