Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed that Odia migrants who want to return from Surat in Gujarat will be given permission to do so only if they travel by train. The order, which was issued on Tuesday, comes following a number of bus accidents that occurred while bringing migrants back home.

Apart from accidents, Patnaik's decision, which was issued while chairing a review meeting on COVID-19 situation, was also prompted by the difficulties that travellers, especially women and children, had to face during the over 1600 km road trip by bus.

Nearly three lakh Odia workers mostly from the Ganjam district are engaged in diamond cutting and other works in Gujarat's Surat city.

Two Shramik special trains had ferried around 2,400 Odisha natives on Monday night to Brahmapur in Ganjam district from Surat. As per Chief Secretary AK Tripathy, around 87 buses had been booked to bring back migrants to the state, and 20 have already completed the journey. But with the new directions from the CM, the rest of the buses will now be cancelled.

With the population in the state set to increase as people move back home from across the country and abroad, Patnaik has directed the administration to enhance coronavirus testing capacity to 15,000 a day from the existing 3,500 daily.

A decision has also been taken to set up coronavirus testing facilities in different medical colleges located at Baripada, Balasore, Koraput and Bolangir, adding to the ones that are already in existence.

Of the 30 districts of Odisha, 16 come under green zone, 11 in orange zone and three districts come under red zone.