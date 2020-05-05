The Odisha government on Monday allowed plying of buses with 50 per cent seating capacity in the green zone districts. Also Read - More Than 150,000 Indians in UAE Register to Fly Home During Coronavirus Pandemic

The move of the government came a day after categorising districts under red, green and orange zones due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In view of extension of lockdown period until May 17, the government has allowed plying of buses on both intra-district and inter-district routes in green zones, ensuring strict social distancing, said Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner.

As per the order issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management department, the buses will ply with passengers up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity and will ply exclusively within the green zone without passing through the territory of red zone or orange zone.

The plying shall be subject to fulfilling all other statutory requirements such as valid route permit, registration certificate, fitness certificate, pollution control certificate and insurance papers etc.

The Odisha government categorised 16 districts as green zone. While 11 districts have been kept under orange zone category, three districts and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation are classified as red zone.