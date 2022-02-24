The effects of climate change can be felt as winters have become very harsh and summers have become extremely harsh. By making conscious decisions, the world can be a better place. It is high time that people start taking the climate crisis seriously and start acting on it sooner.Also Read - Rainfall Prediction in 11 Indian Cities For Next 2 Days - Plan Your Travel Accordingly!

Creating an opportunity to live in an environment-friendly manner, Odisha paves the way for eco-retreats in India, for an environmentally friendly lifestyle.

The state has set up an eco resort on the idyllic Ramchandi Beach for some great glamping (glamorous camping). Fall asleep to the sounds of waves and wake up to a panoramic view of the ocean. The glam camp promises more enthralling experiences of Odisha's bountiful historical and architectural heritage.

“Odisha’s eco-retreat is about more than just ancient monuments and landmarks; it’s also about outdoor living on the beach, water sports, and making conscious decisions. Internal discussions have been taking place to replicate the eco-retreat in the market in India,” said Samit Garg, Founder, E Factor Experiences Ltd.

While camping is already quite environmentally friendly, there are ways to make it even more so. The eco-retreat in Konark made certain that their camping equipment designs were eco friendly. From cleaning supplies to personal care bamboo toothbrushes, and dry grass dustbin the sustainable options were all around.

Offering an unparalleled experience, visitors are treated to cultural performances, guided tours to nearby destinations of nature, culture, historic and architectural importance, and other recreational activities including adrenaline-inducing water sports, ATV rides, beach volleyball and archery.

“Travelers must visit the Sun Temple, Konark Museum, Baulkham Sanctuary, and the Golden Beach in Puri which has been recently re-certified as a Blue Flag Beach. Guests interested in art and crafts can visit Saharanpur, a heritage crafts village where every household is an art gallery in itself. This luxurious retreat by the beachside is surely an indulgent holiday space, away from the hustle-bustle of the city life to rediscover yourself,” says Sachin R Jadhav, Director Tourism, Government of Odisha.

