Offbeat Places in Lonavala: Lonavala, which is cloaked in serenity and flora, has grown to be one of the most well-liked weekend retreats for those who value calm and the outdoors. While Lonavala offers a variety of attractions, the ethereal waterfalls capture the heart of this picturesque hill station close to Mumbai. The Kataldhar Waterfall in Ulhas Valley, close to Lonavala, is one of the area's secret treasures. Due to its difficult accessibility and potential for getting lost in the dense forest, it is not well recognized.

Watch the beauty of Kataldhar Waterfall:

Just the views of Kataldhar Waterfall will leave you spellbound and will lure you to drench yourself in its magical spell.

Credit – trekker_freak#MaharashtraUnlimited pic.twitter.com/WKCxNAYb6Z — Maharashtra Tourism (@maha_tourism) July 20, 2022

‘Katal’ means a wall of rock and ‘Dhar’ means a waterfall. Kataldhar waterfall is a scenic refuge that provides a break from the annoying throng. You would choose to stay here for hours since the natural beauty is so overpowering. The area is perfect for trekking and hiking in addition to impressing nature lovers with its pure environment. Also Read - 5 Best Places in Maharashtra to Savour Dreamy Sunsets And Sunrise - See Pics

Take a nice plunge in the waters below the waterfall. This waterfall in Kataldhar thunders down over the rocks and sprays fine water into the air all around you. There are numerous hiking trails close to Lonavala, but Kataldhar is its undiscovered jewel. The spectacular Rajmachi Fort vista Kataldhar waterfall offers a thrilling and difficult route over treacherous stretches and dense forests.

A spectacle to behold, the Kataldhar waterfall can also be seen from the top of Rajmachi fort and pours from a height of 350 feet. Given that it requires a journey through a thorny jungle and that the Kataldhar waterfall is of unrivalled beauty, it is one of our top waterfall treks in Maharashtra.

Hidden Gem of Lonavala – Kataldhara Waterfall:

Decipher the hidden gems of the emerald green foliage at Kataldhar Waterfalls, Lonavla. PC: Kunal Mhatre (Instagram)@maha_tourism #DekhoApnaDesh pic.twitter.com/Dg93KtuXab — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) July 6, 2022

Ideal Time to Visit Kataldhar Waterfall:

The waterfall is seasonal, peaking in August, but it is accessible from July through September. During the monsoon season, there is plenty of water in the falls. Kataldhar in Lonavla has a height of roughly 350 feet and a height overhand of more than 100 feet.

Make sure you carry the following thing on the trek:

Raincoat

Extra socks

Water

Medicines (if any)

Power bank

Identity proof

Smoking, drinking, and using any other intoxicants are not permitted while on the walk. Garbage throwing is absolutely prohibited on the trek. Loud music is not allowed to be played on the route to one of the most beautiful waterfalls in Lonavala.