Offbeat Places in Mizoram: Mizoram provides visitors with a pleasant, tranquil environment as well as the chance to partake in thrilling adventure activities that keep them in touch with exploited nature. There is no better destination to explore than Mizoram for those who enjoy the outdoors. Despite the fact that mountains and woods offer a more picturesque landscape, it is nice to see something distinct from hills and forests. Although there are several waterfalls in Mizoram, none of them can match the size of Vantawng Waterfall. The Vantawang Waterfalls, the tallest waterfall in Mizoram and the 12th tallest waterfall in the nation, is one of the most captivating waterfalls in the North East. The gem of Mizoram and one of its main draws is the Vantawng Falls.

Gem of Mizoram: Vantawng Waterfall

As the dusk sets in, the Vantawng Waterfall in Mizoram decks up in elegant golden hues. PC: Trilochan Bhavedi (Instagram)@Mizoram_Tourism #DekhoApnaDesh pic.twitter.com/7SVliSbCKX — Incredible!ndia (@incredibleindia) July 22, 2022

All You Need to Know About Vantawng Waterfall in Mizoram

The remarkable natural beauty that is tucked away in the Northeast is attested to the Vantawng Falls. The fall is surrounded by rich vegetation and rugged terrain in Vanva River, close to Thenzawl. The waterfall was given its name in honour of a fantastic swimmer by the name of Vantawng, whose skill was comparable to that of a fish, according to legend. He was originally said to have drowned in the pool at the base of the waterfall after being struck by a drifting log. The Vantawng Falls are located about 137 kilometres from Aizawl.

The waterfall appears to be a river of milk, hidden amid lush valleys covered in lush vegetation from a distance. Since the terrain is a little challenging and the falls are surrounded by bamboo forests, the tourism department has built up a viewing station so that people can take in the view. There is a pool at the bottom of the two-tiered waterfall where visitors can swim and take pictures. One must hike for an hour to get to the waterfall’s base.

Best Time to Visit Vantawng Falls, Mizoram

The waterfall, which lies 137 kilometres from Aizawl, the country’s capital, is a treasure unto itself. To witness the state’s greatness and power, people travel from all over the state. The waterfall may be seen roaring through the lush Mizo Hills with all of its might. Due to better clarity, September through January are the best months to visit Vantawng Falls.

By Air

Lengpui Airport in Aizawl is the closest airport, and it’s around 124.1 kilometres distant from NH 54.

By Train

The closest railroad station is Bairabi Railway Station, which is located some 208.5 kilometres away.

By Road

About 30 kilometres separate Serchhip from Aizawl on the route.

In Mizoram, waterfalls are all about adventure, fun, and natural beauty.