Off-Beat Places in Uttarakhand: Some of the world’s most fascinating and petrifying secrets are found in India. In the pristine forests of Uttarakhand’s Nanda Devi National Park’s Garhwal Himalayas, a glacial lake named Roopkund is found. The Roopkund lake also known as the mystery lake is at a height of 16,500 feet. As you move closer to the lake, you’ll notice verdant grassy meadows and trees that reach as far as the valley of hills. You will be able to appreciate the area’s lush, natural beauty as well as the soothing air that is sweeping through it, which will elevate your spirits.Also Read - Badrinath Highway Blocked, Commuters Told To Avoid Route Due To Heavy Rain

Why is Roopkund lake called the mystery lake?

A Nanda Devi ranger found the lake’s skeletons back in 1942. The Nat Geo crew was able to recover 30 skeletons as well as spearheads, jewellery, and slippers. These skeletons were found near the lake’s bed, and carbon dating indicates that they date around 800 AD.

One of the most widely accepted theories based on DNA matching contends that an avalanche killed 200 pilgrims travelling from Maharashtra to Nanda Devi Raj Jat (once every 12 years).

On their way back from the Battle of Tibet in 1841, General Zorawar Singh of Kashmir and his soldiers are supposed to have become lost and died in the high Himalayas, according to another historical writing.

What makes Roopkund trek in Uttarakhand worthwhile?

Uttarakhand’s Picture Perfect Trek:

A picture perfect trek going through deep forests, climbing 8,000 ft to 16,000 ft in six days, witnessing breath-taking campsites, miles of undulating meadows, and an adventurous experience that will remain with you forever. This is a trek to Roopkund Lake – pic.twitter.com/Ar8SeAOgYz — Uttarakhand Tourism (@UTDBofficial) April 29, 2021

Also Read - Monsoon Active Across India, Heavy Rain Predicted For Many States, Mumbai Flooded, Yellow Alert For Delhi

This climb up to the Roopkund lake is a once-in-a-lifetime experience, rewarding with a 360-degree panorama of the spectacular snow-capped peaks, total tranquillity, and an unfailing celebration of victory. You will re-connect with yourself during the entire process. The seclusion and mountains will encourage you to find inner calm. The sun peaking through cloud-kissed trees, the stars lining the sky to every centimetre, the sky-kissed tops radiating bright whiteness of snow, and lush green meadows extending to the infinite horizon. Also Read - Kanwar Yatra 2022: Uttarakhand To Serve Kanwariyas With Special Trains And Melas

What is the ideal time to visit Roopkund?

Even though the Roopkund trek is acknowledged as India’s most popular summer trip, each season is distinguished by its own unique qualities. If you’re the type who enjoys seeing snow, we advise going during the summer when you can still see snow traces, especially close to the Lake. However, the Bugyals are best viewed in the post-monsoon months of September and October when they are lush with vegetation and flower.

Along with its incredible natural beauty, the mystery bones draw hikers’ interest every year.