Offbeat Temples in India: The land of the temples in India. Every temple has a unique deity with a strong history and backstory. The holy offering to the god is called a prasad. The majority of temples have their unique prasad, meaning that each deity is recognised to receive a specific kind of offering. Some temples go above and beyond to make sure their offering is the most distinctive. In most Indian temples, flowers, ladoos, and coconuts are some of the most popular offerings made to the gods. But did you know that certain temples in India provide their gods with clocks, liquor, and even chocolates?

Check out these 5 temples in India that offer unusual offerings to deities:

1. Liquor at Kaal Bhairav Temple, Madhya Pradesh

In addition to being the only prasad that is given out in the Kaal Bhairav temple, worshippers also present alcohol to the deity. A small amount of alcohol is placed on a plate by the priest, who then prays before pouring the alcohol through an opening into the mouth of the idol. The leftover alcohol is given to the worshippers as prasad. One of the five tantric rites involves offering alcohol to God. Kaal Bhairav possesses enigmatic abilities to drink booze.

2. Munch Chocolates at Munch Murugan Temple, Kerala

Kerala's Chemmoth Sree Subramaniya Swami Temple sells Munch chocolates in honour of its god. It is claimed that a young boy who became very ill continued chanting the name of Lord Murugan. His parents took him to the temple the next morning. And the priest instructed him to present flowers or fruits to the god. Instead of accepting, the young boy presented the god with a Munch chocolate. The boy's illness was magically cured, and Lord Murugan's heart melted. Since then, followers have presented the deity with boxes of Munch chocolates and even decorated him with chocolate garlands.

3. Chinese Food at Kali Temple, Kolkata

This Chinese Kali temple is undoubtedly distinctive among Kolkata’s many well-liked sights. Residents of Kolkata’s Chinatown who are Chinese worship the goddess. Instead of traditional Indian sweets, they present the deity with a variety of Chinese cuisine, including noodles, dim sum, and chopsey. More Chinese traditions and practices are observed at the temple in addition to those mentioned above.

4. DVDs and Textbooks at Mahadeva Temple, Kerala

Devotees donate and receive CDs, DVDs, and textbooks as prasad at the Mahadeva Temple in Kerala, which is located on the National Heritage Centre (NHC) campus. The authorities of the temple consider knowledge to be God's greatest gift. And additional wisdom must be bestowed upon the followers. Thus, in this place, information is disseminated through written materials and textbooks. Visitors to this temple who come to worship Lord Mahadeva also claim that by making the odd offerings that are accepted here, they are able to achieve tranquillity and gain an understanding of many issues.

5. Clocks at Brahma Baba Temple, Uttar Pradesh

The Brahma Baba Temple in Uttar Pradesh offers clocks and has a 30-year history. All kinds of believers come to the temple to make wishes, and they claim that they have never been let down. They offer clocks and watches as a token of their gratitude. It’s interesting that neither a priest nor a security guard is there to take care of this temple.

Go ahead and offer your prayers to these temples with unusual offerings in India!