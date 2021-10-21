Mumbai: The city of dreams, Mumbai is not just home to the world’s largest film industry, popularly known as Bollywood but it also houses several interesting places to explore. Now a first-of-its-kind swanky ‘restaurant on wheels’ has got added to that list. You ask what’s special about that? Well, one interesting thing is the restaurant has been made using a discarded rail coach. Want to know more? Scroll down.Also Read - Love Travelling by Train? IRCTC to Launch ‘Jyotirlinga Darshan’ Train Today. Check Details

Old Train Coaches Turn Into a Swanky ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ in Mumbai

Recently, in one-of-a-kind initiative, the Indian Railways’ Central Railway(CR) zone has set up ‘Restaurant on Wheels’ in Mumbai at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus under Innovative Ideas of catering policy. Also Read - Ahead Of Aryan Khan Bail Hearing, Shah Rukh Khan Folds His Hands In Front of Paps As He Meets His Son At Arthur Road Jail

The swanky restaurant opened its doors for the people on October 18. 2021.

It is Situated Next To Heritage Gully in CSMT

In fact, the restaurant is located at the Heritage Gully, opposite platform no 18, CSMT. The Heritage gully has rail artifacts including narrow gauge locomotives, parts of old printing press etc. The CSMT railway station in Mumbai is an iconic site in itself. It offers ample space besides easy connectivity to the suburbs via the Freeway for people in the city.

Here Are Some of The Interesting Details

The restaurant has been made using a discarded rail coach which makes it a must-visit place in the city.

As per the reports, the fine-dining restaurant can accommodate upto 40 persons inside the coach with 10 tables. The interior of the restaurant has been decorated in such a way that passengers, as well as the public can enjoy the experience of dining in a rail-themed setting. Sounds fun, right?

Mini Cafe & a Juice Kiosk Too

For the uninitiated, the old railway coaches were refurbished by shelling out INR 28 lakh approximately, as per the reports. Further, proper drainage systems have also been set up. Undoubtedly, it will be a one-of-a-kind experience for the visitors.

As far as the food menu is concerned, the restaurant will serve both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes for the diners. It will also have a mini-cafe and a separate takeaway kiosk for juices. Rates and menu of the Restaurant will be decided by Licensee as per market rates approved by Railways. North, South, continental and other cuisine will be available and the restaurant is open for passengers and general public as well.

The license period for the restaurant is for one year and it is extendable based on the performance. The licensee will also be responsible to maintain the approach corridor surrounding at their own cost.

Other Details

Keeping in mind the safety aspect, portable fire extinguishers have been installed too inside the restaurant with staff having knowledge of operation of the equipment. Importantly, the restaurant will operate following all existing Covid-19 guidelines by Government for Restaurant.

date 2021-10-21