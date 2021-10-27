New Delhi: The Government of Oman on Wednesday approved Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN for travel to Oman without quarantine. “Embassy of India, Muscat is pleased to inform that the Government of the Sultanate of Oman has added COVAXIN to the approved list of COVID-19 vaccines for travel to Oman. The Civil Aviation Authority issued a notification on 27 October regarding this,” the notification reads.Also Read - Travelling to Kerala? Govt Makes This Process Mandatory. Tourism Director Issues Statement | Read Here

All passengers from India who have received two doses of COVAXIN at least 14 days before the estimated arrival date will now be able to travel to Oman without the requirement of quarantine. The travelers may note that all other COVID-19 related requirements/conditions, such as pre-arrival RT-PCR test shall be applicable for such passengers. Also Read - Gujarat Lockdown: Surat Issues Fresh Guidelines, Makes RT-PCR Test Must For People Returning to City After Diwali

The latest order promises to ease travel to Oman for Indian nationals who have taken COVAXIN. Passengers who had taken AstraZeneca/Covishield are already permitted to travel to Oman without quarantine. Also Read - West Bengal Lockdown: Restrictions Imposed In THIS Town After Surge in Covid-19 Cases | Check What's Allowed, What's Not

The Indian Embassy in Oman in its letter conveyed its sincere gratitude to the Government of the Sultanate of Oman for their cooperation and support.