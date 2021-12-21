International Travel Update: Kuwait imposed new travel restrictions to contain the spread of the Omicron Covid-19 variant, the country’s Centre for Government Communication said.Also Read - Flying to New Zealand? Check Latest Covid Precautionary Measures | 5 Key Points

According to a decision made by the Kuwaiti government on Monday:

Incoming passengers will be required to conduct a PCR test within 48 hours before arrival and stay in home quarantine for 10 days , while the decision is effective as of December 26, reported Xinhua news agency.

Starting from January 2, 2022, if nine months have passed since the second dose of vaccination, the person is considered not fully immunised and cannot travel unless he or she takes a booster dose of approved vaccines, it said.

On November 27, Kuwait had decided to suspend direct flights with nine African countries over the new Omicron variant.

For those of you planning to visit Kuwait, the winter months or autumn is the best time to visit this Western Asian country. The summers are often hot and dry and at times plagued by sand-storms.