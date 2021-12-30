New Delhi: Even though the surge in Omicron cases in India hasn’t dampened people’s spirits in the country, the governments across the states have imposed Covid-related curbs ahead of New Year 2022. People, especially in metropolitan cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru will ring in the New Year with zero to muted celebrations as restrictive orders have been put in place amid the Omicron threat.Also Read - 'Try Not to Be Our Guest': Assam Police Has a Cheeky Warning For Drunk & Rash Drivers on New Year's Eve

It’s worth noting that within a month of the first Omicron variant of Covid case getting detected, India’s Omicron tally has now crossed 900. According to experts, Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant, though its impact is not as severe as Delta variant of coronavirus. Also Read - Passengers Damage DTC Buses in Delhi After Failing to Board Due to Curbs, 5 Detained

Omicron Curbs For New Year 2022 Celebrations in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru

1. Delhi Covid Curbs:

Delhi has registered 263 Omicron Covid cases – the most of any state or UT. Also Read - Enhance Testing, Increase Vaccination Coverage: Centre Writes to 8 States Amid Rising COVID Cases

Delhi has gone for a mini-lockdown as it issued a yellow alert on Tuesday. The Covid curbs are not limited to New Year celebrations. School, colleges, cinema halls in Delhi are also closed.

No cultural event/gathering/congregation is allowed on New Year’s eve in Delhi.

Meanwhile restaurants, bars and auditoriums are allowed to function at 50% capacity.

2. Mumbai Covid Curbs:

On Thursday, Mumbai recorded 2,510 Covid cases.

In the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation area, no New Year celebrations are allowed — not in confined or open space.

Gathering of more than 5 people not allowed at public places between 9pm and 6am.

Major public places in the city will remain shut on December 31.

The Mumbai Police have prohibited New Year celebrations and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels and restaurants, bars and pubs.

Booking boats, banquet halls, etc for parties on December 31st night is not permitted in Mumbai.

These establishments, however, will remain open till 12:30 am for dine-in facilities as long as they maintain 50% occupancy. The hotel owners have to ensure that the staff is fully vaccinated.

3. Chennai Covid Curbs:

No gathering is allowed in Marina Beach, Elliots Beach, Neelankarai and Each Coast Road on New Year’s eve.

Vehicles will not be allowed on Marina Beach, from War Memorial to Gandhi Statue, Kamaraj Road and Besant Nagar Elliots Beach Road from 9pm onwards on December 31.

New Year celebrations will not be allowed on RK Salai, Rajaji Salai, Kamarajar Salai, Anna Salai, GST Road and other arterial roads.

Resorts, farmhouses, clubs and convention centres will not hold any commercial event. No DJ parties or dance programmers will be allowed in public places on New Year’s eve.

4. Bengaluru Covid Curbs:

Bengaluru reported a staggering 400 of 566 Covid cases reported from across Karnataka on Wednesday.

Restaurants, hotels, clubs, pubs will operate with 50% seating capacity from 30 December to 2 January.

All gatherings, meeting conferences including marriages from 28 December should strictly limit the number of participants to 300 people only.

Night curfew will remain in force from December 28 to January 7 in all parts of Bengaluru city from 10pm to 5am.

No public events to celebrate New Year’s Eve will be allowed anywhere in the city.

The Omicron variant has spread to over 100 countries already and is understood to be behind the massive spike in cases in several countries; the United Kingdom, for example, reported over 1.8 lakh cases yesterday.