New Delhi: The Modi Government on Thursday removed Singapore from the list of ‘at-risk’ countries. With this, international passengers from the nation arriving in India will not need to follow additional Covid-19 testing and quarantine measures. The nations that are currently on the ‘at-risk’ list of India are – European countries, including the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong and Israel.Also Read - Will Karnataka Revise Guidelines, Impose Night Curfew Amid Growing Omicron Cases? CM Bommai Makes BIG Statement

On Monday, India had added Ghana and Tanzania to the list of “at risk” countries, passengers from where have to follow additional COVID-19 testing and quarantine measures. The Aviation Ministry said on Tuesday that the list of “at risk” countries was updated on Monday. Also Read - No Smoking Please: This Country Plans Lifetime Ban on Cigarettes For Next Generation

Countries in Europe, including the UK, and South Africa, Brazil, Botswana, China, Ghana, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, Singapore, Tanzania and Israel have been placed in the “at-risk” category, the Aviation Ministry noted. Also Read - Omicron Variant Might Have Major Impact on Course of Covid-19 Pandemic, Act Now to Curb Spread: WHO Chief

Delhi had reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus on Sunday with a 37-year-old fully vaccinated man, who arrived in Delhi from Tanzania, testing positive.