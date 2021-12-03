Mumbai: In the wake of growing concerns over the new Covid variant, Omicron, the states in India have updated the travel guidelines to curb the spread of coronavirus cases.Also Read - Mumbai: 9 International Travellers Including 1 from SA Tested Positive for COVID-19 at Mumbai Airport Between Nov 10- Dec 2

In that list, Maharashtra too has updated its air travel rules, especially for flyers coming in from three countries namely – South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe.

Check Out The Latest Travel Rules, RT-PCR Test And More

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has recently amended its air travel rules making seven-day institutional quarantine mandatory for international travellers arriving from these three countries – South Africa, Botswana and Zimbabwe .

for international travellers arriving from these three countries – and . The travellers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test immediately on arrival at the respective international airport and take a second test on the seventh day.

If the test result comes out as positive for Covid in any of the tests, then they will be shifted to a hospital.

If the Covid test on the seventh day comes out as negative, then they will have to undergo a further seven days of home quarantine.

All arriving passengers will have to declare details of the countries visited in the last 15 days.

Besides, for inter-state domestic travellers:

Those who are fully vaccinated will now NOT require an RTPCR report .

require an . However, those who have taken a single dose or remain unvaccinated will have to produce a negative RT-PCR report with a validity of 72 hours.

Also, notably Maharashtra is carrying out dual surveillance. What does that mean? This means that screening travellers at the airport since midnight of November 30 and tracing and testing all those who have returned from overseas since November 1.

Omicron Cases in India

According to the latest developments, two people in the southern Indian state of Karnataka have tested positive for the Omicron coronavirus variant. Keep in mind that, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that Omicron poses a “high infection risk”.