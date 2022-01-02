Omicron Threat: Amid the looming threat of Omicron variant and spike in the Covid cases worldwide, the United Arab Emirates announced a travel ban on its citizens unvaccinated against coronavirus disease (Covid-19). According to the order issued by the authorities, the restrictions will come into effect from January 10.Also Read - Telangana Imposes Fresh Curbs; Bans Public Meetings Amid Omicron Cases | Guidelines Here

In the order, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) of the UAE also informed that the vaccinated citizens are further required to obtain the booster dose as per the country's Covid protocol. However, it is important to note that the Arab nation will allow travel for individuals medically exempted from taking the Covid-19 vaccine, humanitarian cases, and those travelling for medical and treatment purposes.

"Ban on Travel on UAE citizens unvaccinated with #Covid19 vaccine, starting Jan 10, 2022, with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated," the official handle of NCEMA posted on Twitter. "With an exemption for medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian & treatment cases."

The order comes amid a sharp rise in Covid-19 cases, driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant, in the United States and Europe. The surge in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations, with the new variant of concern causing breakthrough infections, have also led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights across the globe.

UAE COVID TALLY:

According to the data issued by the ministry of health and prevention, on Saturday, UAE reported 2,556 fresh Covid-19 cases in the previous 24 hours, taking the cumulative infections to 764,493. The ministry also reported one virus-related death, taking the country’s death toll at 2,165.