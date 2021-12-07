New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has demanded a booster dose for healthcare, frontline workers and immuno-compromised individuals to augment their immunity amid the Omicron threat.Also Read - West Bengal Tightens Omicron-Related Travel Rules | 9 Key Points

With the growing concerns over third wave of Covid-19 in India, Dr J. A. Jayalal, National President of the IMA, addressing a press conference, said, "At this juncture, IMA appeals to the government on the eve of the impending third wave to officially announce the healthcare, frontline workers and immuno-compromised individuals to be given an additional dose to augment the immunity."

Omicron 5 to 10 times more potent in transmissibility than the Delta virus

Omicron has proved to be less virulent in producing severe infections but definitely 5 to 10 times more potent in transmissibility than the Delta virus, the doctors' body said. Hence, it is necessary for the government and all stakeholders to take appropriate measures to control the transmissibility of this infection by enhancing immunization, IMA added.

Underlining the sudden spike in children getting infected with Omicron in African countries, the doctors’ body has said that the government should expedite the proposal for vaccination of children aged from 12-18 years at the earliest.

Appreciating the government for the mass vaccination drive as India has administered jabs to over fifty per cent of the adult population, Jayalal said, as reported by IANS, that vaccination all over the world has been proved and it will prevent severe forms of infection especially the Omicron.

The IMA urged the people to follow social distancing norms and wear masks in public places. It also appealed to the citizens to put on hold massive social gatherings.

He added, “If we can altruistically focus on a war footing on vaccination, India can definitely overcome the impact of Omicron causing serious disasters to the country. Hence IMA earnestly appeals to everyone concerned to take the vaccination as priority agenda and focus on ensuring that the 2nd dose is given to all the needy people who are yet to get it.”

No travel ban

The doctors’ body has said that it doesn’t support the imposition of a travel ban. However, it appealed to everyone to avoid unnecessary travel.

“IMA does not support the imposition of a travel ban. However, we appeal to all to avoid unnecessary travel, especially pleasure tourism and social gatherings. All our public transport system should strictly adhere to code of covid protocol,” it said.