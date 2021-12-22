International Travel Update: In the wake of growing concerns over the fast-spreading Omicron Covid-19 variant, Singapore has decided to freeze all new ticket sales for flights and buses under its programme for quarantine-free travel into the city-state from December 23 to January 20, the government said.Also Read - Travellers Attention! EU to Limit Validity of Digital Covid-19 Pass to 9 Months

For the unversed, under the Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) programme, Singapore allows quarantine-free entry from some countries to fully vaccinated travellers, who also have to undergo regular testing now.

Singapore Airlines will stop accepting new bookings for all Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights

Singapore Airlines posted on its website:

“With effect from 2359hrs (SGT) on 22 December 2021, Singapore Airlines will stop accepting new bookings for all Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flights into Singapore that are scheduled between 23 December 2021 and 20 January 2022 (both dates inclusive). This follows the Singapore government’s directive to suspend new bookings during this time.”

“SIA customers with an existing confirmed booking on a VTL flight during this period, and have successfully applied for a Vaccinated Travel Pass (if applicable), are not affected by this directive and can proceed with their travel plans. There is no change to existing VTL or test requirements, and travellers with existing bookings may enter Singapore quarantine free if they meet all VTL requirements. Transit passengers are not affected by this directive. Customers who wish to transit via Singapore on VTL flights during this period may continue to book their flights,” the airline added.

Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) programme

Under the vaccinated travel lane (VTL) programme, Singapore allows quarantine-free entry from some countries to fully vaccinated travellers on designated flights or buses. The travellers have to undergo regular testing. For the uninitiated, Singapore has set up these lanes for about two dozen countries, including Australia, India, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Meanwhile the government has said it will also temporarily reduce the VTL quotas and ticket sales for travel after Jan. 20, 2022. For flights, the total ticket sales will be capped at 50% of the allocated quota.

“Our border measures will help to buy us time to study and understand the Omicron variant, and to strengthen our defences, including enhancing our healthcare capacity, and getting more people vaccinated and boosted,” the health ministry said in a statement.

Singapore Health Ministry statement

As of 20 December 2021, Singapore Health Ministry said, “87% of our population has completed their full regimen/ received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines, 88% has received at least one dose, and 34% has received booster shots. To maintain the high level of vaccine protection, we have rolled out the vaccine booster programme for persons aged 18 and above that have received both doses from about 5 months ago.”

The Ministry of Health (MOH) of Singapore said on December 20 that “it has detected a cluster of three COVID-19 cases linked to Anytime Fitness (Bukit Timah Shopping Centre), of whom two have tested preliminarily positive for the Omicron variant and the result for the remaining case is pending. All three cases are fully vaccinated and have mild symptoms. MOH is ringfencing the cases through contact tracing.”

(With agency inputs)