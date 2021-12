International Travel Update: International travellers take note! UK COVID-19 alert level raised to second-highest tier amid increasing Omicron cases on Sunday. The government has warned that the rapid spread of the omicron variant of coronavirus has pushed the UK into risky territory. Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Omicron Spreads Faster Than Delta, Reduces Vaccine Efficacy: WHO | Top 5 Points to Know

Virus Alert Level Raised to ‘Level 4’

Britain's COVID alert level has been increased from Level 3 to Level 4 "in light of the rapid increase in Omicron cases", British chief medical officers said in a joint statement, reported Xinhua news agency.

In the statement, the four chief medical officers and the National Health Service (NHS) England national medical director said the emergence of Omicron "adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and healthcare services."

"Early evidence shows that Omicron is spreading much faster than Delta and that vaccine protection against symptomatic disease from Omicron is reduced," said the statement, reported Xinhua.

Concerns about the new variant led Johnson’s Conservative government to reintroduce restrictions that were lifted almost six months ago.

The statement suggested people should continue to “take sensible precautions including ventilating rooms, using face coverings, testing regularly and isolating when symptomatic.”

What does level 4 mean?

Level 4 means the virus is “in general circulation” and “transmission is high and direct COVID-19 pressure on healthcare services is widespread and substantial or rising.”

The chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland said the emergence of the highly transmissible new strain “adds additional and rapidly increasing risk to the public and health care services'” at a time when COVID-19 is already widespread. They recommended raising the alert level from 3 to 4 on a 5-point scale.

The top level, 5, indicates authorities think the health care system is about to be overwhelmed.

UK Omicron Cases

Another 1239 Omicron cases have been found in Britain, the biggest daily increase since the COVID-19 variant was detected in the country, taking the total cases found in the country to 3,137, the UK health security agency (UKHSA) confirmed.

Britain reported 48,854 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 10,819,515, according to official figures released Sunday.

Covid-19 Cases

The country also reported a further 52 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 146,439, with 7,413 COVID-19 patients still in the hospital.

More than 89 per cent of people aged 12 and over in Britain have had their first dose of vaccine and more than 81 per cent have received both doses, according to the latest figures. More than 40 per cent have received booster jabs or the third dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Moreover, the medical chiefs recommend raising alert from 3 to 4 on 5-point scale as Israel placed UK on ‘red’ list; top level indicates authorities think health system about to be overwhelmed, reported The Times of Israel.

Furthermore, scientists in South Africa, where omicron was first identified, say they see signs it may cause less severe disease than delta, but caution that it is too soon to be certain.