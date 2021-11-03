New Delhi: Good news is that, other than Australia, now five more countries have given recognition to India’s Covid vaccination certificate. Yes, you read that right! Scroll down for more details.Also Read - Travellers Take Note! THIS Country Likely to Relax Quarantine on Business Travellers

Other Than Australia, These 5 Countries Recognise India’s Covid Vaccine Certificate

On Monday, the Australian government recognized India's vaccine certificates for Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. Now, five more countries have been added to the list. This means that Covaxin would now be recognised by these countries when looking at the vaccination status of the traveller.

Although Australia had already recognised the Serum Institute of India-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine Covisheld earlier.

According to the reports, so far over 30 crore people in the country have been fully vaccinated. On Monday, the Ministry of External Affairs said that five more countries have recognised India’s vaccine certificate.

These countries are:-

Estonia,

State of Palestine,

Mauritius,

Mongolia, and

Kyrgyzstan.

Importantly, this much-awaited development comes a day after India proposed mutual recognition of COVID-19 certificate at the G20 Summit.

Notably, since the recognition of the Indian vaccination certificate with these five countries is on a mutual basis, India would also be recognising their vaccination certificate.

Besides, according to a report in Financial Express, last month, Serbia as well as Hungary had also agreed with India to mutually recognise the COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Meanwhile on Saturday, in his G20 address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke in length about the issue of facilitating international travel. To achieve this, he said, it was important that there is a mechanism in place between countries for mutual recognition of vaccine certificates.

It’s worth highlighting that, earlier India had faced a lot of hurdles with UK for almost a month, where the country refused to recognise India’s COVID vaccine certificate and required travellers who had been vaccinated with Covishield or any other UK-approved vaccine to be quarantined on arrival in the country even if they had been fully vaccinated. This didn’t go down well with India, and hence, our country also placed a similar restriction for travellers from the UK, requiring them to undergo a mandatory 10-day quarantine here regardless of their vaccination status.

The entire issue was resolved when the UK government announced that they will now recognise Indian vaccination certificate, which meant that travellers who had been vaccinated with any UK-approved vaccine or with Covishield would not need to quarantine in the country anymore.

