Goa is the ‘it’ party destination in India and without a doubt one of the most visited places too. It is perfect for anything from traveling with your family to traveling alone. In fact, Goa is also one of the best honeymoon destinations in India. However, if you’re one of those people who have lost count of the number of times they have visited Goa, or if you’re looking for something different to do in Goa apart from the regular beach-hopping, party-tripping and bike-riding, you’re in for a treat! There are a number of exciting activities you could try out to enjoy a trip to Goa.

We draw out a list of 19 things you could try doing in Goa to break away from the stereotypes!

1. Kite-surfing

Kitesurfing is one of the newer water-sports trending in India. Though the activity may be a tad expensive for some, it is worth the experience. You’ll take around three days to learn and get a hang of kitesurfing but it is totally worth the time and investment.

Morjim beach is one of the beaches where this activity is conducted.

2. Cycling Tour

Cycling enthusiasts, if you feel like there is a great deal of potential for riding a bicycle in Goa, you’re right! Not only can you opt for a cycling tour that could span over a few days or you could opt for trails that last for a couple of hours or more.

3. Luxury Sunset Cruise

Santa Monica at Panjim is one of the most famous cruises in Goa. From cruises on the Mandovi and Mapusa river to luxury yachts on the Zuari river, there are plenty of options in Goa that you can opt for. You can take a sunset cruise or a luxury dining experience all by yourself or you can opt for something with your partner. You can book a spot for yourself at either Britona Jetty or Santa Monica Jetty.

4. Take Yoga Classes

Yoga is something you’ll find classes for in Goa quite easily. Several beaches have organizations that host yoga classes and workshops throughout the year. Ashvem Beach is one of them.

5. Learn Cooking at Siolim

The Siolim House is home to one of the best cooking schools in Goa. Food is one of the most essential aspects of travel and if youre a foodie who loves food more than just guessing ingredients, then learn how to cook Goan food and how to cook it right!

6. Crocodile watching boat ride

The Cumbarjua canal is where most of the crocodiles live in Goa. This canal connects two of the biggest rivers of Goa, Zuari and Mandovi. A 15 km stretch, about half an hour from Panaji city, is where you can take a boat ride to observe these reptiles up close.

7. Go Karting

North Goa is home to one of the best Go Karting Tracks in Goa. If youre with your friends and want to do something fun with the whole gang after probably spending a great deal of your time at the beach, go-karting is a nice way to get some adrenaline pumped into you.

8. Bird Watching

Since Goa is located close to the Western Ghats, there are several places in the state where you can try spotting and observing birds. There are several places in South Goa, however, Canopy Goa organizes some extensive bird watching tours that lovers of ornithology will appreciate highly.

9. Visit Reis Magos Fort

Dil Chahta Hai has made the Chapora fort one of the must-visit places in North Goa. But the Reis Magos Fort located at the northern banks of the Mandovi river is yet another spectacular fort that boasts of a beautiful view. Located in the Bardez district, it is a must-visit for you if youre looking for some peace and quiet.

10. Sea Bed Walking

The under-water sea bed walking is one of the coolest, and least risky activity you can opt for if you’re one of the weak-hearted ones. H2O water sports at the Baina Beach in Vasco is the best and probably the only place to try this.

11. Kayaking

If eco-tourism is your thing, then kayaking with Goa Kayaking should be on your list. With canoeing and kayaking trips on the Zuari, Mandovi, Nerul rivers and Sal backwaters, a perfect getaway from the commercialized side of Goa is ready for you.

12. Splash Surfing/ Learn Surfing

The Surf Club, off the Arambol beach, almost near Mandrem is perfect for trying your skills at surfing. You can try the basic surfing lessons or if you’re a pro at surfing, you could just rent out a surfboard.

13. Visit a spice plantation

The tropical spice plantation in Ponda is one of the best plantations to visit in Goa. Spices like black pepper, cardamom, nutmeg, vanilla, cinnamon, cloves, chillies, coriander and many more are grown here. The various aromas will leave your senses wanting more. There is a bird sanctuary and a nature reserve that works on the conservation of wildlife.

14. Try your luck at a Casino

Yes, gambling is legal in Goa! Why dont you try your luck out and maybe walk out with a fortune? From Deltin Royale to Casino Pride and many others, the experience of playing at a casino in Goa is the closest you can feel to a trip to Vegas, in India.

15. Visit the Anjuna Flea Market

The Anjuna Flea Market is indeed voted to be the best flea market in Goa. Though a bit expensive, a visit to this flea market is a must. You’ll be surrounded by cool vibes, good music, better food and a lot of lucrative things youll be urged to purchase.

16. Tambdi Surla Trek

A trek to the Tambdi Surla waterfalls is pretty easy. There is a campsite that you can stay a night at. After all, camping in Goa will be one of those things your friends would’ve never thought of! You can take a dip near the waterfall too.

17. Watch a Goan Tiatr

A Goan Tiatr is basically a theatre performance in Roman-Konkani styles of acting. Plays are performed in local languages and though you may not understand the dialogues, you could try and watch one, just to test your ability to comprehend acting! It could be one of those things you do with your friends interested in theatre. Watch one at Goas best, Goa Kala Academy.

18. Quad Biking

Gobananas is home to Indias first ATV (all-terrain vehicle) track in Goa. There are two options available, jungle and adventure. This can be a great experience if youre with your group of enthusiastic friends.

19. Room Escape

The idea of being trapped in a room and having to map out a way to get out of it is enough to get you going. Though this is something you can have fun doing with friends, family or your partner, it can surprisingly be a great company too. There are two options for you, The Bunker and the Bank.