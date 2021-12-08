New Delhi: Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are all set to tie the knot at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur on December 9. Ahead of their D-day, the celebrity couple reached Sawai Madhopur with their families on Monday. Interestingly, their wedding venue has piqued fans’ interest and people want to know more about Sawai Madhopur and its top attractions.Also Read - Vicky-Katrina Latest Wedding Updates: Sangeet and Mehendi Function Begins| Checkout Video

Hence, for the convenience of our readers, here we have curated a list of some of the other interesting places you can visit on your next trip to Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. Check them out. Also Read - Bas Coffee Kaafi Thi! All About Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's Endearing Love Story

Well, Sawai Madhopur is a city and municipal council in the Sawai Madhopur District in Rajasthan. Also Read - Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal Wedding Day 1 HIGHLIGHTS: Vicky's Family To Welcome Katrina In Pure Punjabi Style

Other Than Vicky Kaushal And Katrina Kaif’s Wedding Venue, Top 5 Attractions in Sawai Madhopur

Ranthambore National Park

For all you nature lovers, this is a must-visit place purely for its picturesque topography of lake, undulating tracks, canals, and springs. Ranthambore National Park is merely 7 kms from the Sawai Madhopur Junction railway station. One of the biggest and most beautiful wildlife reserves of India, it sprawls over 392 sq km. It is home to numerous Royal Bengal tigers, deer, nilgai, leopard, jungle cat, sloth bear, palm civet, Indian gazelle, and cobras among others.

Ranthambore Fort

A UNESCO world heritage site, Ranthambore Fort is one of the oldest forts in Rajasthan. Perched atop a 700 feet high hill, the magnificent fort offers tourists an amazing view of the surrounding picturesque lakes and the Ranthambore national park.

Chamatkar Temple

The name in itself is intriguing, right? Well, Chamatkar Temple is one of the oldest and most beautiful Jain temples located close to Sawai Madhopur station. The temple, dedicated to Lord Adinath and many Jain Tirthankara, is a popular hotspot in the city. Legend has it that all wishes come true by praying at this temple. So, don’t forget to drop by at this temple while you are here.

Shilpgram – The Craft Village

This is another interesting place to explore on your next trip to Sawai Madhopur. Shilpgram is a craft village near Sawai Madhopur from where you can purchase indigenous craft items. It is located 9 km outside Sawai Madhopur in Ramsinghpura Village. The place is replete with a wide variety of arts, crafts, and local items. For the uninitiated, the museum has been established to support local ethnic groups and crafts.

Trinetra Ganesh Temple

This one-of-a-kind temple is situated inside the premises of the Ranthambore Fort. This is one of the must-see tourist places in Sawai Madhopur as it is the only temple in the world where Lord Ganesha is represented with all the members of his family. According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha is considered to be the powerful God of wealth, fortune, wisdom and education.

How to Reach Sawai Madhopur?

Sawai Madhopur by flight

If you are travelling by air to Sawai Madhopur, the nearest airport is Jaipur which is well connected with metropolitan cities like Delhi and Mumbai. It is around 180 kms away from the Sawai Madhopur city. From the Jaipur airport, you can also take state buses or private taxi services to reach Sawai Madhopur.

Sawai Madhopur by train

The Sawai Madhopur railway station is well connected with all the major cities of the country such as Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Amritsar, Ernakulam, Dehradun and Pune.

Sawai Madhopur by road

Want to travel by road? Sawai Madhopur has a good connectivity with various cities via road. The national highway connects Sawai Madhopur with cities like Delhi (400kms), Ajmer (244kms), Jodhpur (436kms), and Pushkar (255kms) as well as Chandigarh (630kms). You will find bus as well as private cabs to reach the city via road.