Pachmarhi: Fondly called ‘Satpura ki Rani‘ or ‘Queen of Satpura’, Pachmarhi is the only hill station in Madhya Pradesh. Snuggled in the Satpura mountain range, Pachmarhi is perched at an elevation of around 1,067 meters. This quaint hill station in Madhya Pradesh is rich in cultural wealth, heritage and legends abound in its tourist spots. One can say, Pachmarhi is the hall of fame in the heart of Indian subcontinent.Also Read - Weekend Destinations Near Kolkata: Planning A Trip To Kolkata? Do Visit These Serene Locations - Watch Video

As the area surmounts with petrichor (aroma of the fresh earth from the first drops of rain), the leaves jiggle in happiness and the verdures of the land straighten up with elegant beauty. That is Pachmarhi in monsoon. One of the best features about this place is that it blooms in full glory when lord of rain, Indra casts a blissful spell of the showers. During monsoon, Pachmarhi is the ultimate getaway (regardless of weekends) spot for the people in this state. Wondering what makes it so special?

Pachmarhi in monsoon is an experience you will never forget.

Well, stationed against the loft greens of the Satpura range, Pachmarhi has an endless list of places to offer to its visitors. Hence, according to your interest, one can indulge in exploration of nature, history, or mythology. It is a colourful amalgam of India in a nutshell that also comes under the UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.

The serene scapes of Pachmarhi were first discovered by Captain James Forsyth in 1857 when the nation was under the imperial rule of the Britishers. It is believed that he was enroute to quell a rebellion, sparked as a part of India’s struggle for independence, in the state when he discovered this hill station with verdant greens and gushing waterfalls. Therefore, one can also find specks of colonial history in this town with churches built from the bygone era.

Dhoopgarh Point

Do you have a thing for sunsets? Then Dhoopgarh is awaiting your presence. It is the highest point tin Satpura mountain range and there could not be a better place to gaze at sunset from the top most point. It also gives a 360 degree panoramic view of the lush greenery surrounding Pachmarhi. For reaching this point, one will have to embark on an exciting trek through the waterfalls and valley and voila! you are at the highest point on the mountain! Imagine the satisfying view it would be.

Pandava Caves

This is one of the most renowned tourist spot here because of its history – legends of Mahabharata. Going by the local lores, it is said that the five Pandava brothers from the epic Mahabharata took shelter in this place when they were in exile. Further, it is also believed that sometime around 1st century AD, these caves also offered roof to some Buddhist monks and thereon has certain religious connotations attached to it as well. Now a protected site, it also offers some breathtaking views.

Bee Falls

This waterfall is amongst the highest waterfalls here with water cascading down from a height of about 150 feet. Also known as the Jamuna Prapat, this waterfall will simply leave you awestruck with its beauty. There is a small pool where the streams gush down, for the travellers to enjoy a good cool dip in the water.

There are other famous waterfalls like Apsara Fall, Duchess waterfall for tourists to visit.

Gupt Mahadeo

This temple is rather an intriguing place to be. It is dedicated to Lord Shiva and has a 40 feet long and narrow cave that leads to a shiv linga and ganesh idol. Once you reach there, you will be filled with various small narratives surrounding the temple. While it is said that about 8 people are allowed at once, it is best to explore it in person and unravel the hidden mystery of this temple.

Satpura National Park

One of the best and eminent tiger reserves in India, the Satpura National Park is home to exotic species of flora and fauna. It is an essential part of the ecosystem in India as it is habitat of several endangered and threatened species. Combined with the Bori and Pachmarhi sanctuaries, it was declared as a National Reserve Forest by the government. One can explore the shades of nature and enjoy an exciting jungle safari here. Watch out, you might as well be able to spot Indian Bison, Wild boar, Sloth bear, Malabar squirrels, myriad of migratory birds etc.

Christ Church

This church is a testimony to the colonial architecture of the British era. It is a vintage protestant church with archaic stone structures, Belgian glass panes with angels painted on them and bears epitaphs dating to around the 1800s. A colonial heritage, it depicts influences of royal and European style architectural beauty.

To be honest, the list does not end here. There are other spots like Bison lodge and museum, Jata Shankar Cave, Handi Koh ravine, Mahadeo Hills, etc. Nonetheless, the ones enlisted here are the MUST visit spots for a wholesome monsoon experience in Pachmarhi.

Brimming with vibrancy in monsoon, what are you waiting for? Plan your getaway