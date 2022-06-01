Palaces Near Delhi NCR: Looking for an escape from mundane work life, boss’s constant nagging and toxic city life? Certainly, once in a while, who would not like to get pampered, have a fill of rejuvenation? If this concrete jungle called Delhi is getting on your nerves and you wish to get some respite from it, then check out these cool, offbeat, peaceful places near Delhi NCR. Bask into the glory, extravagance and sophistication of the bygone years at some of these luxurious palaces-turned-hotels right in the vicinity of Delhi NCR:Also Read - 6 Peaceful Destinations Near Lucknow For An Enthralling Vacation

List of Luxurious Hotel Near Delhi NCR:

1. Haveli Dharampura, Chandni Chowk, Delhi

Humne maana ke dakkan mein hai bahut qadr-e-sukhan, kaun jaaye Zauq par Dilli ki galiyaan chhod kar

~ Sheikh Ibrahim Zauq Also Read - 10 Offbeat Destinations Near Mumbai For A Fun-Filled Weekend Getaway

If the poet Zauq ever expressed dismay for leaving Delhi, he was probably right for doing so. The Dharampura Haveli located at the heart of Delhi- Chandni Chowk, also the den of romantics, is determined to give you the feel of royalty. A perfect blend of luxury and heritage, this 1887 haveli has Jharoka rooms and Diwan-e-khas, will take you on a time-travel trip to Mughal era. You can witness live traditional music and dance performances while savoring mouth-watering dishes made by world-class chefs at the multi-cuisine restaurant at the resort. Splash into the open swimming pool, go on walking tours to major monuments such as the Red Fort, Qutub Minar, etc. Enjoy delicious food at Dharampura-Lakholi eatery and have refreshing drinks at the Rooftop restaurant, complete with a panoramic view of the old city. Also Read - These 5 Vacation Destinations Near Mumbai Won't Cost You Too Much

2. Pataudi Palace, Pataudi, Haryana

This colonial era mansion and ancestral property of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is also a luxury heritage hotel. The magnificent white palace, spread across 25 acres, is characterized by intricate interior decorations, classic verandahs and vintage furnishings. It has served as a filming set for many Bollywood movies and holds true to the inherited grandeur of the Nawabs of Pataudi. Only a two-hour drive from Delhi, this palace is the real taste of royalty.

3. Tijara Fort Palace, Alwar, Rajasthan

Another time travel portal, this fort-palace is conveniently located at two-and-a-half-hour drive away from Delhi. A perfect blend of tradition and modernity, this palace offers a panoramic view of lush green forests around it. Each of the rooms provide a view of inner courtyards and surroundings. The restaurants in each building provide a scrumptious meal. The delightful attractions are evening performances and nature walk in the blooming lush gardens around the fort. Major places to visit are Tijara Jain Temple, markets of Alwar city and Sariska National Park for Tiger Safari.

4. Lohagarh Fort, Kukas, Rajasthan

Coming straight from the Sinsinwars of Bharatpur, every nook and corner of this resort feels like a kingdom. Each and every room is tastefully decorated to let the royal feel trickle down to every segment of the room. Modern furnishings blend well with the ubiquity of traditional designs. The two major restaurants here provide delicious traditional and contemporary meals to satiate every palate. This taste of royalty can be accessed at a three-hour-drive from Delhi.

5. Neemrana Fort-Palace, Neemrana, Rajasthan

This 15th century palace, only two-hours-drive away from Delhi, has 77 rooms over 14 levels cut into a hill. Additional wings house the pool and health spa, an amphitheater, the hanging gardens with a salon, a restaurant with a roof-top garden and conference halls rooms with special suites offering exceptional views of the Fort-Palace. Determined to make you forget the city life, this hill-top palace feeds regality into your bones. The classic, wooden furnishings with intricate, colourful decorations to match the traditional Rajasthani culture, the palace is bound to provide a once in a lifetime experience. In-house dining and buffet dinners are available at the multi-cuisine restaurant here.

6. Raj Niwas, Dholpur, Rajasthan

Known for its red sandstone, this palace displays a magnificent blend of Rajasthani and Europe and architecture and culture. Only an hour-long flight away, this mesmerizing break into the past holds extravagant interiors with a touch of Dutch ceramics, this colonial-era palatial resort has open spaces with peacocks frolicking about the landscape. Anything defining the grandeur of this palace is falling short of descriptions. The heritage wing is decorated with Persian carpets, chandeliers made of Belgian glass, ceilings, pillars and moldings are carved in an ornate confection of cream and gold stucco. The palace offers a diverse range of rooms: presidential suites, courtyard rooms, pool villas and palace suites- each room palatial in itself, replete with modern amenities, exquisite style and opulence.

Without wasting any time, head straight to these luxurious palaces redefining style, lavishness and hospitality.