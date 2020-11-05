Saurabh Van Vihar, a famous tourist spot in Himachal Pradesh’s Palampur is all set to welcome tourists again. The popular tourists’ attraction was washed away in flash floods in the Neugal three years ago. The stunning tourist spot was reconstructed by the society that takes care of it, in collaboration with the state Forest Department. As reported by Tribune, the first phase of restoration will fix the boating facility for tourists and after that other tourist attractions will take place. Also Read - Here Are 5 Budget-Friendly Indian Cities To Host Your Dreamy Wedding

Saurabh Van Vihar was constructed in the memory of Captain Saurabh Kalia, who had sacrificed his life in the Kargil war against Pakistan and it is a dream project of senior BJP leader Shanta Kumar. For this project, the forest department had released Rs 3 crore.

This picturesque park is located 4 km from the town of Palampur and is endowed with beautiful natural surroundings. It is beckoned by the mesmerizing Dhauladhar Range that adds more charm to it.

Here tourists can witness the alluring pine and deodar trees. Not just that, the park is home to different species of birds which enhance the natural beauty of the park. If you love nature, scenic beauty, lush greenery then this place will make your jaws-drop. Here, one can also witness the mountain hawk, pigeon, cuckoo, raven, peacock, etc. in its vicinity.

In Saurabh Van Vihar, you can enjoy activities including bird watching, trekking, hiking, and boating.

The place welcomes tourists throughout the year, and it’s a favourite destination for travellers and locals. Reaching Saurabh Van Vihar is easy. Dharamshala hill town is the nearest township to Saurabh Van Vihar. It is well-connected to all major roadways, railheads, and airways in the whole of Himachal Pradesh.