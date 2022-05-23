Panchayat 2 Village: Panchayat 2, a 10-episode Amazon web series starring Jitendra Kumar, is currently streaming in homes across India. The series made many people laugh, is a lighthearted look at village life. It was shot in a remote village called Mahodiya in Madhya Pradesh’s Sehore district. Central India’s heart is a treasure mine of natural beauty, wildlife, history, and legacy. The state’s southeast border hits Chhattisgarh, while the southwest border touches Maharashtra, the western border touches Gujarat, the northwest border touches Rajasthan, and the northeast border reaches Uttar Pradesh.Also Read - Indian Railways Extend Run Of THESE Summer Special Trains. Chech Deets Here

Which village is in Jitendra Kumar’s Panchayat 2 series?

The comedy-drama series Panchayat 2 was shot in Mahodiya village, in the Sehore district of Madhya Pradesh. It is 9 kilometres from Sehore, the Mahodiya village district, and sub-district headquarters. Mahodiya village is also a gram panchayat, according to 2009 statistics. The current temperature of the village is around 31 degrees celsius.

Where was Jitendra Kumar starrer Panchayat 2 shot?

The actor who played Ayushmann Khurrana’s gay partner in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan told a news portal that because the Panchayat 2 crew had no place to stay in the area, they would drive down every morning from the nearest town, shoot until the dark, and then return to the village.

All significant commercial activities are conducted in Sehore, which is around 9 kilometres distant from Mahodiya. The formation of the Sehore Tourism Council for the promotion of the district’s tourism sector has been registered, keeping in mind the district’s historical legacy, natural and religious properties, and the districts surrounding it.

The lead in the web series Panchayat 2 moves from the city to the village. One can make a point of visiting this location to get a taste of rural life.