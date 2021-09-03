New Delhi: What if we tell you the names of Indian cities, that we think are unique only to our country actually aren’t? Well, it’s true. Delhi, the capital of India, is also a place in Ontario Canada. Similarly, there are many more foreign destinations that share same names as some of the popular cities of India. Check out the list here.Also Read - Ahead of Wedding Season, PETA Campaigns For Horse-Free Baraat Ceremony; Highlights Animal Cruelty

Delhi (India & Canada)

The capital of India, Delhi also shares its name with a place called Delhi in Ontario, Canada. Yes, you heard us right! The interesting fact? Well, even though the spelling of both the places is exactly the same, the one in Canada is pronounced as Del-high. The Delhi in Canada is popularly known as the "Heart of the Tobacco Country".

Patna (Bihar & Scotland)

Patna in India, rich in history, was home to iconic scholars and astrologists like Aryabhata, Chanakya and Panini among others. Earlier, Patna was known as Patliputra. Interestingly, the Patna in Scotland got its name from the Indian city of Patna itself. Don't believe us? Well, several reports suggest that the founder of the Scotland village, William Fullarton was the son of a man who served the East Indian Company.

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh & USA)

The third one in the list is Lucknow! It shares its name with a place in the USA, which is a tiny unincorporated community in Pennsylvania, USA. It's a 5500-acre mountain estate mansion with 16 rooms. And yes, it has got its name from the City of Nawabs, India's Lucknow, due to its rich and iconic history. Ever visited this place before?

Kochi (Kerala & Japan)

The next one on the list is Kerala’s Kochi, which is a major port city and a famous tourist spot in the God’s own country, thanks to its glorious beaches, picturesque spots and so much more. However, we are here to tell you that, Japan too has Kochi. Japan’s Kochi was originally a castle town which was nestled across the sea. This city got its name from the Kochi Kastle in the Province of Tosa.

Baroda (Gujarat & USA)

Yes, we have Baroda in USA too. And this one has an interesting backstory. Basically, the Baroda in the USA is a 1.7 sq km village built by Michael Houser. Many reports suggest that he initially wanted to name the village Pomona. However, since this name was already taken, CH Pindar, a constructor on the railroad, born in India’s Baroda, suggested naming the US village by the same name. That’s how this quaint little village in the USA came to share its name with the bustling city of Gujarat, Baroda.

Bali (Rajasthan & Indonesia)

Lush green scenic views, crystal clear water, breathtaking adventure and so much more comes to mind when we speak about Bali in Indonesia. But could you have guessed Rajasthan too has a small hamlet named Bali? Well, it’s located in the Pali district of the state. Unlike Indonesia’s Bali, the one in Rajasthan doesn’t have much to offer in terms of tourism; hence, it isn’t that popular.

Faridkot (Punjab & Pakistan)

Once part of the 22 districts of Punjab, Faridkot was a princely state under British rule. Later, it became part of the Indian Republic in 1948. Meanwhile, our neighbor country, Pakistan also has a Faridkot that came into the limelight after the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai, as one of the terrorists belonged to the hometown of Faridkot in Pakistan.

Salem (Tamil Nadu & USA)

Ever been to Salem in Tamil Nadu? The city best known for steel, is widely mentioned in many inscriptions, which were recorded in the first and second centuries. In fact, Salem also offers many sightseeing spots for travellers. However, on the contrary, the Salem in the USA is known for its infamous witch trials, as featured in Arthur Miller’s The Crucible. Salem actually translates to “peace” in Hebrew and well, this marks a time for peace from the witch trials. The city’s population was 44,480 at the 2020 census.

Dhaka (Bihar & Bangladesh)

Okay, so here’s a twist. The capital of Bangladesh, Dhaka, which was once part of East Pakistan shares its name with a place in India. Replete with rich history, Dhaka shares a tragic history of the partition in various written works. And in India, we have a place with the same name in Bihar. For the uninitiated, this places holds a significant role in being a Vidhan Sabha constituency.

Thane (Maharashtra & Australia)

A place with beautiful beaches, bustling eateries, and scenic spots, Thane in Maharasthra is a place to be. Meanwhile Australia also has a Thane. This is a rural town in the Southern Downs Region, Queensland, nestled far away from the big cities.

How may of these places have you heard of or been to?