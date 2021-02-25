Google Maps helps you discover unexplored places throughout the world. If you love travelling and couldn’t travel because of a busy work schedule or money crunch then most of us wander through google maps and visit our dream destination- virtually. We often take the advantage of this feature by discovering hidden and unusual destinations too. A 50-year-old Detroit woman, Joleen Vultaggio was surfing Google Maps when she comes across a phallic-shaped landmass in the Trinity Island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Also Read - A Guide On How To Make a Career Out of Travel Blogging

After spotting the island, she shared it with Google Earth Superfans, a Facebook group to show the proof of its existence. She captioned the post, "I was looking around the Trinity Islands, and it just popped up, and I thought, 'Wow, that really looks like an uncircumcised penis.'"

She further wrote, "I had to drop the pin on the map right away, so people know I didn't just stick that image through Photoshop or create it myself. I'd love to go and travel there and sit on the d**k."

However, it is still not known if the island is inhabited by humans. The closest landmass is the Trinity Island of Ouvea, which has a population of 3400. As per Latestly, the woman shared this information, so people can see the island themselves. The Google Earth picture shows that the island is surrounded by pristine blue waters and lush greenery.

Curious? Well, you too can discover it for yourself. How? Well, you just need to punch in the co-ordinates 20°37’37”S 166°18’02”E into Google Maps, and hit the ‘satellite view’ you can view the unusual beauty with your own eyes.