Philippines, Cambodia Ban Travelers From India Amid COVID Surge

New Delhi: Owing to the ever-increasing coronavirus cases across the country, now two more countries have joined the list of countries that have banned travelers from India. According to the latest reports, Cambodia, and the Philippines have both decided to ban travelers from India. The ban has been imposed in a bid to curb the spread of the new variant of COVID-19 that is highly contagious.

Philippines Presidential spokesman, Harry Roque told media that travelers from India, or those who have a history of travel to India in the last 14 days before arrival will not be permitted to enter the country. The travel ban is already in force, and will continue to be so until May 14. Besides, the Philippines has also extended lockdown until mid-May. President Rodrigo Duterte has warned mayors and village chiefs that they could face jail time if lockdown restrictions are flouted.

Moreover, Cambodia too has placed a ban on travelers from India – which is right now considered a high-risk country. In this case, the country is not going to permit travelers who have been to India as far back as three weeks. Cambodia's death toll and new cases are both on the rise.

Right now, India is faced with a monumental task in trying to contain the virus that has ravaged the country and has brought many lives to a standstill.

India on Tuesday reported 3,57,229 new case, taking the overall case count past the 2 crore mark to 2,02,82,833. Only the US, with more than 3.3 crore cases so far, has recorded a higher count. Brazil is in third spot with fewer than 1.5 crore cases.

At a time like this, travel bans are being imposed from all over the globe to curb the spread of the infection.