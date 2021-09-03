New Delhi: According to the latest developments in terms of international travel from India to Philippines, as reported by TOI, the Philippines has extended its COVID travel ban for India and nine other countries till September 5.Also Read - These Are The World's 10 Safest Cities To Live. Check Where Mumbai, Delhi Rank

Philippines Extends Travel Ban on India and Nine Other Countries Till September 5

Not just India, but the government, as per the TOI report, has also banned all inbound travellers coming from Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Pakistan, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, the United Arab Emirates and Oman from entering the country. Also Read - Google Extends Work From Home Option for its Employees Till January 10 Next Year

This decision was made in the wake of growing concerns over the COVID-19 Delta variant spread across the country, informed the presidential spokesperson Harry Roque. Talking to the local media, he said that President of the Philippines, Rodrigo Duterte approved the extension after the current ban expired. Also Read - Coronavirus Restrictions: Indians Can Travel to THESE Countries as of Now. Full List Here

The deadly Delta variant of Covid-19 was first found in India. Soon after, many countries shut their borders to travellers coming from India or those who had been to the country. The Philippines too had done the same and has now extended the ban. However, it is only allowing returning overseas Filipino workers under the repatriation program.

“These travel restrictions form part of the pro-active measures to slow down the rising number of COVID-19 cases, stop further spread of variants, and increase the country’s existing healthcare capacity,” TOI quoted Roque.

Meanwhile the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed the community transmission of the Delta variant. The WHO also said that Delta is now the dominant strain in Indonesia.

On Thursday, the Centre had informed that about 300 cases of delta plus variant of COVID-19 have been found in India.