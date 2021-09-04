Philippines to Lift Covid Travel Ban on India And 9 Other Countries

Manila: Good news for international travellers, as the Philippines will lift the Covid travel ban for all inbound travellers from India and nine other countries starting from September 6, despite an increasing number of cases of COVID-19 caused by a highly contagious Delta variant, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Saturday.Also Read - No More Mandatory RT-PCR Test For Fully Vaccinated Travellers Planning to Visit Assam. Details Here

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the recommendation of the inter-agency COVID-19 task force to lift the current travel restrictions on India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia, reported the Xinhua news agency.

"International travellers coming from the above mentioned countries shall, however, comply with the appropriate entry, testing, and quarantine protocols," Roque said in a statement.

However, foreign tourists are still banned from entering the country, except for special visa holders such as diplomats and foreign spouses of Filipino citizens.

As per the reports, the local transmission of delta variant has spread to communities in the Philippines. The country has detected 1,789 Delta incidents, including the deaths of 33 so far. The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed community infections of the delta mutant and said it is the leading COVID-19 strain currently prevalent in the Philippines.

In April, the Philippines banned India and subsequently expanded to include the other nine countries with Delta variant cases.

The Philippines is currently working on a surge in COVID-19 infections. As of Friday, Southeast Asian countries reported a total of 2,040,568 confirmed COVID-19 cases, including 33,873 deaths.

(With IANS inputs)