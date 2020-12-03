A remote village in Ladakh- Photoksar, situated between two major high altitude passes of the Union Territory of Ladakh got electricity supply for the first time since the Independence. Shocking right? While we are enjoying the latest technological advancements, the residents of Photoksar village are brimming with joy and happiness after receiving electricity for the first time. Also Read - Indian Navy Successfully Test-fires BrahMos Anti Ship Missile

Chairman and Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC), Leh Tashi Gyalson inaugurated the NHPC power grid line for Photoksar village on Sunday, Power Development Department (PDD) officials said.

A village resident, whose joy knew no bounds, said the electricity supply will help his children do well in their studies.

“We are very happy now that we finally have electricity in our village. Now our children can study well and progress in life,” he said.

Tashi Gyalson said it is because of the visionary initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who launched the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana, and the energetic efforts of Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal that after 70 years of darkness, a village-like Photoksar got electrified.

After seventy long years of darkness, finally Photoksar village is light up and connected with northern grid under DDU Gram Joyti Yojna. Thank you Hon’ble Prime Minister Sh. Narendra Modi Ji and also to MP Ladakh JTN. #Thanks PDD officials and TATA project. Tashi Gyalson

CEC pic.twitter.com/PaMS7SWTT7 — Tashi Gyalson (@tashi_gyalson) November 30, 2020

This remote village is about 165 km away from Leh and it is situated beyond the Sisir-La Pass (15,620 ft).

As per the reports, the Central government is all set to install a power supply to five more villages including Skyumpata, Lingshed, Yulchung, Nyraks, and Dipling in the coming days.

There are talks that Jio towers at Photoksar village is also underway. More mobile towers will be installed too to improve telecommunications services in the area.

(With inputs from PTI)