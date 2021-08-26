New Delhi: Rains cast a magic spell on people that make them joyful and peaceful – all at once! Who wouldn’t love a railway track, set amid a backdrop of lush green trees and breathtaking views of hills during the rain?Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Extends Services of 10 Festival Special Trains | Complete List Here
The monsoon has brought alive the Visavadar-Sasan Gir meter gauge rail route and the Indian Railways has made sure to capture the surreal beauty for the travellers.
Recently, the Indian Railways uploaded these spectacular photos on their Twitter handle and they have attracted several tourists!
Check out the breathtaking photos here:
The lush green backdrop will make you fall in love with the place instantly. (Image: @RailMinIndia/Twitter)
If this doesn’t melt your hearts, what will? (@RailMinIndia/Twitter)
Doesn’t this spectacular view make you want to book your next trip right away? (Image: @RailMinIndia/Twitter)
Breathtaking monsoon as captured through the lens of Western Railways (@RailMinIndia/Twitter)
This stunning view was captured at the Visavadar-Sasan Gir meter gauge rail route. (@RailMinIndia/Twitter)
Western Railways garnered attention of travellers with these out-of-the-world monsoon pics. (Image: @RailMinIndia/Twitter)