New Delhi: Rains cast a magic spell on people that make them joyful and peaceful – all at once! Who wouldn’t love a railway track, set amid a backdrop of lush green trees and breathtaking views of hills during the rain?Also Read - IRCTC Latest News: Railways Extends Services of 10 Festival Special Trains | Complete List Here

The monsoon has brought alive the Visavadar-Sasan Gir meter gauge rail route and the Indian Railways has made sure to capture the surreal beauty for the travellers. Also Read - Delhi to Mumbai by Train in Just 12 Hours Soon – All You Need to Know

Recently, the Indian Railways uploaded these spectacular photos on their Twitter handle and they have attracted several tourists! Also Read - Mumbai to Kashmir: Indian Railways Offers a 6-Day Special Package For Travellers. Check Details

Check out the breathtaking photos here: