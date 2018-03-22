The Middle East is extremely alluring for anyone who likes to travel. Its rugged beauty and magnificent monuments are truly incredible attractions. One of its most popular countries is Israel. People all over the world want to get to know it better. Especially for Indians, there is a lot of curiosity about Israel thanks to the number of Israeli tourists who visit India. Kasol in north India is known as mini Israel and several other parts of India too receive a number of tourists from the middle-eastern country quite often. The city of Jerusalem in Israel holds great significance to followers of Christianity, Islam and Judaism. It is one of the oldest cities in the world and is home to a number of sacred sites that are important to pilgrims and devotees. (ALSO SEE Air India Begins Direct Flights to Israel) Located between the Mediterranean and the Dead Sea, Jerusalem is also surrounded by spectacular landscapes that make it all the more tempting as a travel destination. Here are some amazing photos of Jerusalem that will tempt you to pay it a visit at least once.

Jerusalem landscape

View of Jerusalem old city Temple Mount and the ancient Jewish cemetery in Olive mountain at sunset

Night view of Jerusalem Old City walls with the Mount of Olives in the background

Tram on the light rail in Jerusalem

Closeup of a counter with a wide variety of spices in Jerusalem market

View on the high ramparts and walled Golden Gate with the Muslim Cemetery in front of it from the Kidron Valley, Jerusalem

Tower of David by night in Jerusalem

Walls of Ancient City at night, Jerusalem, Israel

Mousque of Al-aqsa (Dome of the Rock) in Old Town – Jerusalem, Israel

The oriental market in old Jerusalem offers a variety of middle east products and souvenirs

Celebration at the western wall, Jerusalem old city at sunset

Western Wall and the Dome of the Rock

Jerusalem, Israel at the Tower of David

Roofs of Old City with Church of the Holy Sepulcher dome in Jerusalem, Israel

Astonishing, isn’t it? So have you added Jerusalem to your bucket list yet?