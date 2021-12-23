Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) ordered a temporary suspension of the Thailand Pass for all new TEST&GO and Sandbox applications (except Phuket Sandbox), effective from 22 December 2021, citing the rising number of Omicron variant cases in the country.Also Read - 6 Off-Beat Domestic Destinations You Can Visit This Winter Season!

However, travellers can travel to Thailand via Phuket. Phuket remains open for Indian travellers under the Phuket Sandbox scheme. Under this program, travelers will only need to do a PCR test and wait in the hotel until the result is received. If tested negative, they can then move around in Phuket. The second RT PCR test will be done on the 5-6th day post which they can travel to other parts of Thailand after completing seven days of stay in Phuket (No Quarantine required) or return to their home country within 7 days.

Cholada Siddhivarn, Director, Tourism Authority of Thailand, Mumbai office says we are happy to welcome Indians to Thailand. However, we have just altered the entry rules for people entering our country from different entry points except for Phuket. The step comes in after the rise in new variant cases. We believe it is better to take necessary precautions while we still are ready to welcome travelers from different parts of the world. She further added, "Travellers wanting to travel to Phuket can register for Thailand Pass under the Phuket Sandbox program and Happy Quarantine.

The TAT India team will work closely with the travel trade partners to assist them with client queries and help them serve the clients better.”