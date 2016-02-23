A day trip to a nearby place is a fun way to explore your surroundings without spending too much money as you won’t be needing accommodation. While there may be several things to do in the city of Pune over the weekend, did you know you could have a one-day picnic just a couple of hours away from it? We list five such places you could head to when you have just one day in hand.

1. Lonavala

Just 65 km from Pune lies Lonavala, a weekend getaway for most Mumbaikars. But this hilly town has enough to see and do in a span of one day. Start early morning to beat traffic and reach Lonavala in just over an hour. Once here, you can explore both Lonavala and Khandala. Tigers point is one of the most popular tourist attractions where you can sip hot chai and eat pakoda whilst admiring natures beauty. Bushi Dam is another attraction where you can see waterfalls and even take a dip in the cool water. However, the best time to do so is in the monsoons. Also visit Karla Caves ancient that are essentially ancient rock-cut Buddhist shrines dating back to 5th century AD. Lonavala is also famous for its fudge and chikki which are available throughout the city. For lunch, you could head to local eateries and dhabas or there is a food court called Triose Plaza that has junk food options.

2. Lavasa

Lake City Lavasa is also not too far from Pune. Barely 57 km away, it will take you about two hours to get here. Called Indias first smart city, Lavasa is perfect for a day trip whether it is a family outing or a trip with friends. You can go boating here, cycle around on tandem bikes, try adventure sports such as zip line, rock climbing, zorbing, etc or take a ride on a speed boat. If you aren’t interested in these sporty activities, you can take a stroll on its promenade or eat in one of the several restaurants that are lined up from one end of the promenade to the other.

3. Kamshet

Just over an hour away from Pune, Kamshet is 47 km away and is a popular destination for adventure sports seekers. But it is also perfect for nature lovers who will be floored by its natural beauty of hills, lakes and lush greenery. You can try your hand at paragliding from Tower Hill, Shelar or Kondeshwar Cliff or see Bhairi Cave. You can even go trekking to the Kondeshwar Temple where you will be greeted by a waterfall. Local guides are available to help you cover the stretch.

4. Mumbai

The city of dreams is 148 km or almost three-hour drive away from Pune. Now covering Mumbai city in a day is difficult as there is a lot to see however there are many options to choose from to make the most of your day. Head to south Bombay where you can see the Gateway of India, CST station and other architectural marvels Mumbai has to offer. Shop at Colaba Causeway or Fashion Street that are famous for their street shopping experience. Also, stop at Marine Drive in the evening for a pleasant breeze on the promenade or go to Girgaum Chowpatty if you want to be on the beach. You could also go for a ferry ride from the Gateway of India or do a Mumbai Darshan on a tourist bus ticket which are available at Gateway.

5. Mahabaleshwar

Mahabaleshwar is 120 km away from Pune, and about a three-hour pleasant drive from the city with ghats and scenic views at every bend. Famed for its berries such as strawberry, mulberry, gooseberry farms, Mahabaleshwar is a hill station that was the summer capital of the Bombay Presidency during the British Raj. You could also visit Panchgani which isnt too far from Mahabaleshwar. When here, pay a visit to the Mapro gardens to grab a bite, visit the Mahabaleshwar Temple, go boating at the Venna Lake and visit other tourist attractions. These include Table Land, Arthurs Seat, Elephants Head, Wilson Point and more.