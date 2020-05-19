When it comes to taking pictures with our cameras, we cannot just point and shoot and then expect the best outcome. Even photography is an art and the photographer the artist, and only knowing how to make use of your instrument will you get the perfect picture. In this new episode with photographer Ashish Bharti we learn about the importance of camera settings. Also Read - Watch: Learn About Exposure And Use of Light in Second Session of Our 'Learn Photography' Series

Professional photographer Ashish Bharti, who shares his work on Lens of Eden, talks about the various settings that are available in a DSLR camera and how best to use them.

During the conversation with host Pankaj Nath, Ashish Bharti discussed whether raw or JPEG format is better.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are of the guest and not of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited.