Are you bored of the daily mundane life and looking for some enthralling experience? Do love serenity and trying to hunt for tranquility? If yes, you need to explore some of the heavenly hill stations in India. To get the hilly retreats, November is the best time. If you are thinking of dwelling in the mountains, here we give you a list of best hill stations in India.

Manali

Being surrounded by Pir Panjal and the Dhauladhar ranges, Manali is one of the most popular hill stations in India. The lush green forests, gushing river water, and sprawling meadows in the valley make it a picturesque hill station. You can capture its scenic beauty and enjoy the adventures Manali offers. Attracting around 25 lakh visitors annually, Manali gives tourists an exhilarating experience.

Ladakh

Offering a picturesque landscape and a magical experience Ladakh is truly India’s own moonland. This mountain region’s breathtaking beauty and is worth exploring. Nestles at an altitude of 9, 800 ft., Ladakh is considered as the highest plateau. Extreme deserts, freezing winds, blue waters, sand dunes, and glaciers make this place a heaven. This mysterious land and its spiritual air will surely make you feel like you are in a different in world.

Mussoorie

Nestles at an altitude of 7000 feet, Mussoorie is an ideal hill station. Surrounded by tranquil hills and green slopes, Mussoorie is unadulterated in every sense. Located between the foothills of Garhwal Himalayan ranges, the hill station is also known as ‘Queen of The Hills’. This mystic hill station is in close proximity to Dehradun. Offering a panoramic view of the Doon valley, Musoorie is a perfect fantasy land. What are you waiting for? Pack your bags and head towards this hill station to witness its splendour.