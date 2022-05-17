India’s diverse landscape and culture are home to many religious and pilgrimage spots. These cities/towns are located in different parts of the country and provide an excellent vacation opportunity for travellers while fulfilling their spiritual needs. As per recent studies, the online searches for pilgrim travel have increased by almost 35-40 per cent for various religious places such as Rameswaram, Allahabad and Haridwar.Also Read - 5 Dead, 7 Injured In Road Mishap On Delhi-Jaipur Highway as Speeding Cruiser Rams Into Parked Truck

The overall decline in Covid-19 cases and the summer vacations might have a significant role in increasing the interest of the travellers. Some of these destinations provide additional excursions and activities (such as rafting, adventure sports, historical place visits, and natural sightseeing) that even add up to the overall interest of the travellers to plan their next family/solo trip.

Sripad Vaidya, Co-Founder & COO, Confirmtkt talks to India.com and shares a list of destinations travellers can explore if they are planning pilgrimage travel: Also Read - Planning a Trip to Bhimtal? Visit This Lakeside Resort For Idyllic Retreat

Varanasi

Varanasi is one of the most significant pilgrimage places for Hindus and Buddhists. The mysticism and pilgrim value of the city is unparalleled. Situated on the banks of the Ganges, Varanasi is described as the oldest continuously inhabited city, which has witnessed several talks and folklores. The recent renovations to the city’s transportation infrastructure have made it more accessible through air and rail routes. You can visit the city for its ghats, poignant Ganga aarti, and multiple temples, including Kashi Vishwanath and Bharat Mata Mandir. Varanasi also has its legends, which are disconnected, dark and difficult to demonstrate. One can only feel the spiritual vibe after visiting the city.

Tirupati

Known as the homestead of the ‘Kaliyuga’ divinity Lord Venkateswara (prevalently known as Balaji), Tirupati is famous for the Venkateswara temple in the sacrosanct Tirumala slopes at a rise of 860m. One of the main journey places in India, the temples draw a great number of travellers and are accepted to be the most active journey community on the planet. Tirupati town has a few sanctuaries and is well known for its red wooden toys and copper and metal symbols. Tirupati has stayed at a location heavenly for quite a long time. As an individual goes around the different sanctuaries and spots of regular excellence encompassing this significant town, this feeling becomes one.

Rameswaram

Another prominent pilgrim place for the Hindus, this city helped eliminate animosity between the two major sects (Shaivism and Vaishnavism), as this was the place where it is believed that Lord Ram established and worshipped Lord Shiva before crossing the bridge to Lanka. It is one of the jyotirlingas and is an essential part of Hindu culture. The Ramanathaswamy temple (with striking long hallways inside) running between enormous corridors on stages over five feet high is a popular site to visit.

Katra

The town is located in Jammu and is home to the abode of Vaishno Mata, located in the Trikuta Mountains. Travellers embrace a difficult 13.5 km long trip (one side) to arrive at the altar. This says a lot about their dedication toward the Goddess.

Allahabad (Prayagraj)

The legendary Sangam of three rivers (Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati) makes the town one of the most important places of worship in Hinduism. This place is delegated in antiquated sacred writings as ‘Teerthraj’ and is viewed as one of the holiest journey habitats of India. The Kumbh is held in four sacred places in India, and Prayagraj is one of them.

Rishikesh

Apart from being a spot for rafting and adventure sports in the modern era, Rishikesh has been deemed one of the most critical places for starting a spiritual journey as per Hindu beliefs. The beginning stage for the Hindu Char Dham journey, including Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath, is to look for otherworldly salvation. Rishikesh is an ideal objective for explorers and the people who need to dig further into otherworldliness, yoga and different parts of old practices.

Haridwar

Haridwar, the doorway to the Gods, is situated on the right bank of the heavenly Ganga and is respected among India’s seven consecrated urban areas. As indicated by Hindu folklore, Haridwar is one of the four spots where the drops of Amrita and the remedy of everlasting status were inadvertently gushed out over from the pitcher or Kumbha, wherein it was being moved by Garuda (the heavenly bird and the vehicle of Lord Vishnu). It is one of the four scenes where the ‘Kumbh Mela told the biggest assemblage of mankind anyplace on the planet is held once at regular intervals.

Summing up

In India, religions like Hinduism, Islam, Jainism, Christianity, Sikhism, and Buddhism thrive alongside various other faiths and convictions. Adherents of multiple religions visit the above-listed hallowed spots in various country pieces. Visiting pilgrimage spots satisfy people’s wanderlust and help create a new outlook on spiritual factors.