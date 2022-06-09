Be it a religious trip, sight-seeing or a romantic getaway, there are a number for places that are ideal for travel of elderly people. However, when it comes to elderlies, there are a lot of things to keep in mind, such as, safe transport options, comfortable accommodation, enough time for rest and medical facilities in case of emergencies. But not to worry, we have a list of places for the group of people above the age of 60, which offer a variety of options to travel safely and securely. Take a look here.Also Read - Planning A Road Trip This Summer Vacation? Take A Look At 8 Travel Safety Tips Here

Top 10 tourist places in India for elderly travelers:

1.Munnar, Kerala

Munnar has to be among the best places to visit in India for the elderly travelers because of its peaceful and tranquil environment. This quaint town in Kerala houses pristine valleys, tea-gardens, exotic landscapes and a pleasant weather all year round. Kerala has structural facilities that are elderly-friendly and accommodate people with special needs. Major attractions here are Safari tour of Eravikulam National Park and Shikara ride in Kundala lake. You could also spend time bird-watching at Salim Ali Bird Sanctuary and explore the elusive Nilgiri Tahr. Also Read - 10 Offbeat Hill Stations Near Mumbai That Define Tranquility

2.Sunderbans, West Bengal

Sundarbans is yet another place full of fun and adventure. The lure of spotting Royal Bengal tigers, crocodiles and various other animals at the jungle safari in the natural habitat here is at its maximum for all age-groups; there are plenty of opportunities for camping here as well. Bird watching also, is one of the peaceful and relaxing experiences that you can have here.

3.Haridwar, Uttarakhand

Regarded as one of the most sacred religious centers for Hindus, Haridwar is a favorite of the senior citizens in India. This city is famous for its Ganga Aarti at Har Ki Pauri. Being well-connected by road, air and railways, this place is an ideal place for the elderly travelers. If one wants to extend their trip, then a visit to Rishikesh is a must.

4.Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

One of the main religious centers in India, people have deep rooted connection with Benaras. The main attraction are the evening Aartis and boat rides. Several Hindu temples located here such as Durga Kund Mandir, Sankat Hanuman Temple, Kashi Vishwanath Temple, and the like. Well-trusted hospitals, clinics, and emergency medical support is available all over the city, in case of medical emergencies, these could be reached to easily. Being one of the oldest cities in the country, it attracts people from all age-groups.

5. Jaipur, Rajasthan

This capital city of Rajasthan is seen as one of the most famous tourist places in India because of its historical background, monuments, markets, and mouth-watering delicacies. Planning a vacation for an elderly couple or large groups of senior citizens is very easy in this city because it has the best facilities, transportation, and places to stay. The city is a fusion of modern and vintage lifestyle with world class hotels and old havelis, surely a wonderful sight to see!

6. Puri, Odisha

Home to the one of the most visited pilgrimage sites, the Jagannath Puri Temple, this place in Odisha has a rich cultural heritage. The Rath Yatra that takes place at this temple is a sight to behold. Elderly travelers who are keen on visiting this city should consider making their bookings in advance as most hotels are sold out during the peak season. There are other temples that you can take a tour of, such as Panchatirtha Temple, Gundicha Temple, Loknath Temple, Astachandi Temple and Daria Mahavir Temple. After all the sight-seeing a stroll at the beach is a pleasurable experience alongside delicious sea-food.

7.Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Ooty is surrounded by the majestic Nilgiri hills, making it an ideal tourist destination for the senior citizens who wish to spend some time away from the hustle and bustle of city life. Once the ‘Summer Retreat for the British’, Ooty is known for its natural beauty, pleasant mountain breeze and great attractions like Ooty Botanical Gardens, Ooty Lake, Avalanche Lake, Doddabetta Peak, Fernhills Palace, Pykara Waterfalls, Emerald Lake, Deer Park, and Kalhatty Waterfalls.

8.Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu

This place has mythological significance because of it reference in Ramayana. It is here where Lord Hanuman’s army of monkeys built a bridge of “floating” stones in order to reach Sri Lanka. Due to which, this place on the Pamban Island in the southern state of Tamil Nadu happens to be a well-visited place for tourists, especially for the older ones. There are several temples, fishing villages, and leisure activities. Spotting flamingos and other migratory birds at the Arichamunai Bird Sanctuary is something that should not be missed out on.

9. Darjeeling, West Bengal

In one of the oldest hill stations in the country, you can wake up to the view of the snow-covered Kanchenjunga. You can then cover several attractions like Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park, Rock Garden, Ghum Monastery, Peace Pagoda, Tiger Hill, etc. You also must visit Mall Road and try some of the best and sumptuous Momos at the cafes there. Have a ride in the toy train to remind you of the good old days!

10. Puducherry

Being close to the metro city Chennai, Puducherry also makes for one of the best vacation spots for senior citizens in India as the city is well-organized and offers elderly-friendly facilities. The French influence can be observed in every little nook and corner here which brings about a refreshing experience. Cathedrals, cafes, and boulevards make Pondicherry one of the most beautiful places in India that the elderly can visit. To relive your childhood days, hiring a bicycle is an activity that is highly recommended.

While you think of the bygone years with nostalgia, take a look at these places and plan a trip soon.