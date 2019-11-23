Having a rich history and culture, Ajmer is one of the most popular destinations in India. The name ‘Ajmer‘ has been derived from ‘Ajay Meru’ which literally means ‘invincible hills’. Founded in the 7th century AD, Ajmer was founded by Raja Ajaypal Chauhan. Considered as a symbol of unity, Ajmer has a mix population of both Hindus and Muslims. Set amidst the Aravalli Hills in Rajasthan, the city of Ajmer is a perfect destination for those who are in pursuit of peace and wonderful experience. Located at a distance of approximately 13 km from Delhi, Ajmer has a plethora of things to offer. If you wish to head towards this mystical city, here are a few places you must visit.

Foy Sagar Lake

Built-in the year 1892 by engineer Mr. Foy, Foy Sagar Lake provides a majestic view to the tourists. This water body was made to combat famine. Set in front of the Aravalli hills, Foy Sagar Lake is one of the most popular tourist spots in Ajmer. The lake offers a 360 degrees angle view of the Aravalli peaks and is ideal for those seeking serenity.

Ana Sagar Lake

Founded by King Anaji Chauhan, Ana Sagar Lake is an artificial one. Located amidst Daulat Bagh Gardens and Khobra Behroon temple, the Ana Sagar Lake is one of the most enchanting attractions in Ajmer. Known for its picturesque beauty and tranquil environment, Ana Sagar Lake is perfect for both couples and families.

Ajmer Sharif Dargah

Ajmer Sharif Dargah is one of the holiest places in India. It is the tomb of Moinuddin Chisti and is one of the most popular pilgrimage centers in Rajasthan. This sacred place is visited by millions of people every year. People of every religion come here to pay tribute and seek blessings. Built by the Mughals, Ajmer Sharif Dargah has a peculiar aroma. It is considered as a perfect emblem of harmony.