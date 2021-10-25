International Travel News: Fiji will reopen its border for quarantine-free travel for tourists from some countries starting November 11, according to an official statement.Also Read - As Canada Lifts Advisory Against Non-Essential Foreign Travel, What Does it Mean For Indians?

Plan Your Foreign Trip as Fiji to Reopen Its Borders to Some Countries in November

Tourists from Australia, New Zealand, the US, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, Canada, Qatar, Germany, Spain, France, South Korea, Singapore, Switzerland, Japan and most Pacific island countries and territories will be allowed to enter Fiji without quarantine requirements ahead of the official reopening on December 1, reports Xinhua news agency. Also Read - Travel Alert! Israel to Welcome Fully Vaccinated Foreign Tourists From THIS DATE

The travellers will be required to show proof of vaccination and test negative for the virus 72 hours prior to their departure. Also Read - Delhi Airport to Undergo Major Operational Changes From 31 October. All You Need to Know

After arriving in Fiji, they will spend their first two days inside their hotel premises, and can use all hotel amenities.

A Rapid Diagnostic Test taken 48 hours after their arrival will allow them to explore the travel-safe areas, where they can take part in tours, shop for souvenirs and eat at restaurants.

The Fijian government said these travel-safe areas will be large enough for tourists to enjoy the best of Fiji, but restrictive enough to protect areas with low vaccination coverage.

For returning residents or those visiting friends and relatives after spending three days on hotel premises in Fiji, a negative Covid-19 test result will allow these travellers to enter Fijian communities in any location.

(With IANS inputs)