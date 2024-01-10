Home

Travel

Planning A Getaway To Lakshadweep? Here Are 7 Things You Should NOT Miss

Planning A Getaway To Lakshadweep? Here Are 7 Things You Should NOT Miss

Welcome to the beautiful island nestled in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, where the sun-kissed beaches and turquoise waters invite you amidst the swaying palm trees.

The beautiful island of Lakshadweep invites you, this vacation trip, to enjoy the life on Indian islands.

New Delhi: With the latest trend in visiting islands, I welcome you to the beautiful island nestled in the Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep. Here, sun-kissed beaches and turquoise waters invite you amidst the swaying palm trees. Here are the top 7 picks you must visit, to make your Lakshadweep adventure, a blast:

Trending Now

Snorkelling in Agatti Island

You may like to read

Agatti is the gateway to Lakshadweep, with its turquoise lagoon and coral reefs filled with colourful fish. You can spend hours snorkelling, marvelling at the vibrant underwater world. Don’t miss “Stingray City,” where you can swim alongside these graceful creatures!

Tip: Book a snorkelling tour for a guided exploration of the reef. Pack reef-safe sunscreen and a waterproof camera to capture the underwater magic.

A Dive into Kalpeni Island

Kalpeni is a paradise for divers, with shipwrecks, coral gardens, and even manta rays! I took a beginner’s dive and was mesmerized by the vibrant marine life. If you’re not a diver, try kayaking through the mangroves or exploring the island’s lush greenery.

Tip: Check dive centre certifications and experience requirements before booking. Pack comfortable shoes and a hat for exploring the island’s trails.

Kite Surfing in Kadmat Island

Kadmat is the ultimate spot for all those who seek thrills! The strong winds and calm lagoons make it ideal for kitesurfing. I watched in awe as experienced surfers glided across the water, but even beginners can try kitesurfing lessons.

Tip: Kite surfing lessons are available from November to April. Book in advance, especially during peak season.

Sunset Gazing in Minicoy Island

Minicoy, the southernmost island, is known for its relaxed atmosphere and stunning sunsets. I spent hours strolling along the pristine beaches, collecting seashells, and soaking in the golden hues as the sun dipped below the horizon.

Tip: Visit during the dry season (November to April) for the best weather. Don’t forget your swimsuit and a beach towel for your sunset stroll.

Explore the Marine Museum in Kavaratti Island

Kavaratti, the capital, offers a glimpse into Lakshadweep’s marine life at the Marine Museum. I learned about the archipelago’s coral reefs, fish species, and even saw a preserved sea turtle!

Tip: The museum is open daily except Mondays. Combine your visit with exploring Kavaratti’s bustling markets for a local experience.

Exploring Nature in Bangaram Island

Bangaram is a haven for nature lovers! This uninhabited island is home to nesting sea turtles and migratory birds. I took a boat trip around the island, spotting dolphins and enjoying the untouched beauty of nature.

Tip: Permission to visit Bangaram is required. Book your trip in advance, especially during the nesting season (November to March).

Island-Hopping Boat Tours

The best way to experience Lakshadweep is by hopping between islands. I took a boat tour that stopped at several islands, allowing me to taste the mouth-watering food at each one of them.

Tip: Choose a boat tour that suits your interests, whether it’s snorkelling, diving, or sightseeing. Pack sunscreen, a hat, and a reusable water bottle for longer journeys.

Remember, Lakshadweep is a sensitive ecosystem. Be responsible; dispose of waste properly; avoid using plastic; and respect the local culture.

So, pack your bags, grab your swimsuit, and get ready to discover the magic of Lakshadweep! This island offers something for everyone, from adventure seekers to nature lovers, and I promise it will be an unforgettable experience.

Happy island-hopping!

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Articles News on India.com.