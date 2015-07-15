Tarkarli, a coastal village in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra is known for its pristine beach. The beach in Tarkarli is one of the best in the Konkan region of Maharashtra. Another attraction at Tarkarli is the backwaters of Karli River, which extend from Tarkarli to Kudal. Tarkarli is an extremely serene and scenic place. If you are planning a trip from Pune to Tarkarli, heres how you can reach it.

By Road

The distance between Pune and Tarkali is 387.8 km and the distance can be covered in 7 to 9 hours, depending on the route you choose and the flow of traffic. There are 2 routes that one can take to reach Tarkarli. One can either opt to drive via NH4 or through NH 66. For the former route, take Lal Bahadur Shastri Road and Narveer Tanaji Malusare Road/Sinhagad Road to NH4 in Kudale Baug. Then follow NH4 and exit from NH4 to take the Rajya Marg 115 and MH SH 181/SH117 to NH17 in Humarat. Follow Rashtriya Mahamarg 17 to Kasal. Take the Malvan-Kasal Road to reach Tarkarli beach.

By Bus

There are no direct buses from Pune to Tarkarli. However, you can take a bus from Pune to Sawantwadi and then continue the next leg of the journey by a cab.